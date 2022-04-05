MPs including those from Workers' Party call for more parental leave

SINGAPORE - Several MPs called on Tuesday (April 5) for the Government to provide more parental leave, and for a more equal split of leave between mothers and fathers.

Workers' Party (WP) MP Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) urged the Government to adopt a shared parental care leave scheme that would entitle parents to a total of 24 weeks of government-paid leave, in lieu of the current 16-week maternity and two-week paternity leave entitlements.

The proposal, which is in WP's manifesto, will result in a more equitable distribution of statutory parental leave and help reshape societal perceptions about gender roles and stereotypes, said Mr Chua, who was speaking in Parliament during the debate on the White Paper on Singapore Women's Development.

Mr Chua said the WP's proposal would see mothers and fathers share the 24 weeks of government-paid leave as they choose, but with a minimum of four weeks to be granted to the father and 12 weeks to the mother.

As an incentive, an additional bonus number of weeks could be awarded to the shared pool if fathers use the full four weeks of parental leave they are entitled to, he added.

"The hope is that over time, these increased entitlements become entrenched as social norms - as has happened in countries like Germany - as more parents utilise their full entitlement, initially to benefit from the bonuses, and over time because it is simply the thing to do," said Mr Chua.

"These new social norms will encourage fathers to spend more time with their children and take on a greater role in the child's development, take on their fair share of household chores, and lead to an overall uplift in our society's perception of gender roles."

Fellow Sengkang MP Associate Professor Jamus Lim said that having a minimum number of weeks being granted to fathers - instead of a maximum of four weeks under the existing shared parental leave scheme - will help families where women may be the primary breadwinner.

He added that mothers who utilise more of their leave entitlement - even when fully justified and accounted for - end up bearing a cost, such as having their career progression delayed.

"This is another reason why minimum paternity leave requirements can also indirectly help limit the gender wage gap from rising even further," said Assoc Prof Lim.

People's Action Party MP Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) urged the Government to set a target year, perhaps 2030, by which Singapore could see an equal share of paternity and maternity leave.

"We can increase paternity leave in phases, giving our employers time to plan ahead, while also providing a clear signal of our intentions to reduce gendered perceptions of parenthood," he said.

The current low amount of paternity leave entrenches gender stereotypes, said Mr Ng, who referred to a 2019 Institute of Policy Studies research paper that found that family policies in Singapore signal that childcare is a woman's responsibility.

"The worst part of the problem is that it is self-reinforcing. Because we give fathers less leave, they don't get to develop the skills and confidence needed to care for their kids. This, the IPS study finds, causes them to leave childcare to mothers."

He also cited research that showed that fathers' involvement at home has long-term benefits, such as lower family conflict, lower maternal depression, and fewer behavioural problems for the child.