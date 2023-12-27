The gist 2023: The biggest political stories in Singapore

PM Lee said DPM Wong and the 4G team have been serving for many years and earned their spurs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Increasingly, they are setting the national agenda, such as through the Forward Singapore exercise, he added.

The handover would mark the end of PM Lee’s stint as head of government, a role he has held since 2004.

He had originally hoped to step down before his 70th birthday in February 2022, but later said he would see Singapore through the Covid-19 pandemic.

During this period, he has overseen infrastructural changes such as the development of Marina Bay, as well as socio-economic policy moves like the Progressive Wage Model and the Pioneer and Merdeka Generation Packages.

Elections under his watch have seen the shift towards smaller group representation constituencies. Following the 2020 polls, PM Lee formalised the office of the Leader of the Opposition, recognising Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh in the role.

3. Forward Singapore