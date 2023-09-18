32 parliamentary questions on money laundering case to be answered in ministerial statement in Oct

SINGAPORE - In a rare move, 32 questions on the $1.8 billion money laundering case submitted in Parliament on Monday will be deferred and answered in a ministerial statement in October.

The questions were supposed to be addressed on Monday.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling told Parliament that many MPs had filed questions on the anti-money laundering operation conducted by the police and on Singapore’s anti-money laundering framework.

She said the queries covered a wide range of issues across several ministries.

She sought permission from Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng for the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), together with other ministries, to respond to the queries comprehensively in a ministerial statement in October.

The 32 questions had been set for oral replies, while another 11 were to be addressed via written answers.

Mr Zulkifli Baharudin, a former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP), told The Straits Times that the deferment of this many questions was rare, and he could not remember the last time when so many questions were set to be answered in a ministerial statement.

He said: “This matter is still under police investigation, and because of the severity and public interest in this case, there cannot just be a holding statement given in Parliament.”

A ministerial statement would allow questions to be addressed in a comprehensive way, he said.

Mr Zulkifli, who was NMP from 1997 to 2001, added: “It is a good move by the ministries as this case has wide implications, and it is very difficult for the Government to just respond to questions without being very deliberate and careful in handling the issues various constituents have raised.”

The slew of questions from MPs come after 10 foreigners - nine men and one woman - were charged on Aug 16 with offences including money laundering, forgery and resisting arrest.

Aged 31 to 44, they are originally from China and are now of various nationalities.

The police had said 105 properties, estimated to be worth $831 million, were issued with prohibition of disposal orders in relation to the case. These include seven detached bungalows at Sentosa Cove and 79 condominium units.