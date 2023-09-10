Wider network of suspects linked to 10 nabbed in billion-dollar money laundering bust

SINGAPORE - Documents filed in the State Courts showed a wider network of suspects may be linked to the 10 arrested in Singapore in a money laundering case that now involves assets worth more than $1.8 billion.

Some of these suspects are connected to organised crime syndicates operating overseas involved in online gambling, scam centres and illegal moneylending.

In applying for the continued detention without bail for the 10 accused, prosecutors argued that the individuals are linked not just to each other, but also to suspects who fled Singapore and some who are based overseas.

After the bust on Aug 15, police here conducted a second raid on Sept 1, based on intelligence from the foreign authorities that had uncovered assets belonging to the 10 that were previously hidden.

Thus far, police have identified two individuals in court – Suspect X and Subject Y.

Subject Y

On Sept 6, the court heard that Subject Y is the cousin of Wang Baosen, a 31-year-old Chinese national who is currently facing two money laundering charges here relating to monies from illegal remote gambling.

Assets worth more than $18 million have been seized or subjected to prohibition of disposal orders relating to Wang Baosen’s case.

Police also took control of assets owned by his wife, He Huifang, who is a director of two firms registered in Singapore – Huixia Technology and Huixia Technology Investment.

The court was told that one property owned by He Huifang, who claimed to be an investment consultant, was worth more than $14 million.

In an affidavit filed by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD), the investigation officer said Wang Baosen is a high flight risk as he does not have employment in Singapore and has sources of income overseas, including 1 million yuan (S$189,000) he received from his family’s tea plantation business in China.

The investigating officer, who submitted the affidavit to have Wang Baosen denied bail, wrote: “I believe the accused faces serious offences for which there is early credible evidence. It would therefore be a great injustice should the accused manage to abscond and evade his charges.”

The officer also said the Singapore Police Force is trying to get information from counterparts overseas on the location and activities of Subject Y, who is currently on the run.

The affidavit added that more than $100 million worth of assets in Singapore belonging to Subject Y had been seized or issued prohibition of disposal orders.