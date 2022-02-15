$2m from OCBC scams recovered, 121 local bank accounts frozen: Desmond Tan

SINGAPORE - The police have frozen 121 local bank accounts and recovered about $2 million lost by victims in phishing scams targeting OCBC Bank customers as at Sunday (Feb 13), said Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan.

Providing an update on the ongoing investigations into the OCBC phishing scam which took place last December, Mr Tan also said that about $2.2 million of victims' funds have been traced to 89 overseas bank accounts.

"Many of the scam websites used in the phishing scam were hosted by web hosting companies based overseas," said Mr Tan, who chairs the Inter-Ministry Committee on Scams (IMCS) set up in April 2020.

Specifically, at least 107 local and 171 overseas Internet protocol (IP) addresses were linked to the unauthorised access of the victims' internet banking accounts.

He was replying MPs Tan Wu Meng (Jurong GRC), Sitoh Yih Pin (Potong Pasir SMC) and Dennis Tan (Hougang SMC), who asked for an update in Parliament on the ongoing investigations into the OCBC phishing scam.

The police have commenced investigations into the local IP addresses linked to the scam and the owners of the local money mule accounts.

The police are also working with Interpol and foreign law enforcement agencies to investigate the beneficiaries of the funds transferred overseas and the hosts of the scam websites.

Mr Tan was not able to divulge more information as investigations were still ongoing.

But he noted that OCBC customers fell prey amid a sharp increase in the number of scams reported in Singapore.

Phishing scams involving SMSes that impersonated banks in Singapore have increased significantly, from 149 cases in 2020 to 1,021 last year. The OCBC scams were the largest case involving such fraudulent schemes.

Overall, there were 23,931 cases of scams reported last year, of which 5,020 were phishing scam cases.

MPs Ang Wei Neng (West Coast GRC) and Cheng Li Hui (Tampines GRC) asked for the number of similar scams reported over the past five years and if the police were well-resourced to tackle scam-related crime.

Mr Tan said: "The use of a combination of highly orchestrated tactics, involving spoofed SMSes appearing in the same thread as genuine messages from the bank and links directing victims to a scam website, as well as the large number of customers targeted in the OCBC scam, show that the threat is now significantly heightened."

He also said that people aged between 20 and 39 formed the largest group of victims of phishing scams and those related to jobs, e-commerce, investments, loans, China official impersonation and fake gambling platforms.