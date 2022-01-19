Banks to tighten security, remove clickable links in SMSes after OCBC phishing scams

SINGAPORE - Banks in Singapore will have to put in place more stringent measures to bolster the security of digital banking, such as removing clickable links in SMSes or e-mails sent to retail customers, within the next two weeks.

These additional measures were introduced in view of the recent spate of SMS phishing scams targeting bank customers, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) said in a joint statement on Wednesday (Jan 19).

This comes after OCBC Bank said it would cover in full the losses suffered by its customers to SMS phishing scams last month and as other local banks, the Singapore Police Force and the Supreme Court issued warnings about phishing scams targeting their users.

The measures include a delay of at least 12 hours before activation of a new soft token on a mobile device, notification to existing mobile number or registered e-mail whenever there is a request to change a customer's contact details, and dedicated customer assistance teams to deal with feedback on potential fraud cases on a priority basis.

The threshold for funds transfer transaction notifications to customers will also be set by default at $100 or lower, more frequent scam education alerts will be sent out, and additional safeguards such as a cooling-off period before implementation of requests for key account changes will also be in place.

In the statement, MAS and ABS said the growing threat of online phishing scams calls for immediate steps to strengthen controls, while longer-term preventive measures are being evaluated for implementation in the coming months.

The more stringent measures which banks will work to put in place in the next fortnight will lengthen the time taken for certain online banking transactions but also provide an additional layer of security to protect customers' funds, they added.

Last month, nearly 470 OCBC customers lost at least $8.5 million to SMS phishing scams, among them a mother of seven who said she lost almost $100,000 and a couple in their 20s who took five years to save about $120,000 to start a family.

Victims received unsolicited SMSes that appeared to be from OCBC, claiming there were issues with their banking accounts and asking users to click on the link given in the message.

The link led to fake bank websites and victims were asked to key in their Internet banking account login details.

OCBC said in a statement on Wednesday that all affected customers will receive "full goodwill payouts" covering the amount they lost by next week. More than 100 victims have received their payouts so far.

DBS Bank on Wednesday also warned its customers about a fake SMS being sent to users claiming to be from the bank.

It urged customers not to click on links sent through SMSes and said it would never ask for account details or one-time passwords (OTPs) over the phone, e-mail or SMS. DBS is actively taking down such phishing sites, it added.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, UOB encouraged customers to remain alert to scams, warning users of SMS phishing scams where the bank’s name and images are being used fraudulently.

In the joint statement, MAS and ABS said banks will continue to work closely with MAS, the police and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to deal with the phishing scams.

This includes working on more permanent solutions to combat SMS spoofing, including adoption of the SMS sender ID registry by all relevant stakeholders.

The registry pilot was launched by the IMDA last August and enables organisations to register the SMS sender ID headers they wish to protect. When there is unauthorised use of this protected SMS sender ID, the messages will be blocked.

The central bank is also intensifying its scrutiny of major financial institutions' fraud surveillance mechanisms to ensure they are adequately equipped to deal with the growing threat of online scams.