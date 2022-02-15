Government agencies exploring use of AI to block scam websites faster: Jo Teo

SINGAPORE - Government agencies are looking into using artificial intelligence (AI) to quickly detect and block scam websites through telco networks to protect the public from being scammed.

To complement this, the National Crime Prevention Council will also launch a WhatsApp channel by the third quarter of this year to source information on scam websites from the public.

These come in the wake of a spate of SMS phishing scams that targeted OCBC Bank customers recently.

Announcing the new moves on Tuesday (Feb 15), Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said in Parliament that one of the Government's upstream measures to combat scams is disrupting the ability of scammers to reach potential victims through communications infrastructure like telco networks.

A key part of that is blocking scam websites because of how such sites allow scams to be “processed with greater scale and speed” than through phone calls or SMS texts, she said.

It happens for bogus sites as, compared to phishing for victims' credentials and personal data by phone or SMS, no direct human interactions are needed when phishing through a scam website.

Mrs Teo, who is also Minister-in-Charge of Smart Nation and Cyber security, was delivering one of three ministerial statements addressing the Government's approach to fight scams, in response to 39 questions parliamentary questions filed on the matter.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and police work with Internet service providers to block scam websites, which helps protect most Singaporeans - more than nine in 10 - who go online daily.

In 2020, about 500 suspected scam websites were blocked. But this number jumped in 2021 to 12,000, with Mrs Teo saying that the net had been cast much more widely.

Fake sites played a large part in the scams that caused 790 OCBC customers to lose $13.7 million from December to January. Crooks had spoofed OCBC's name to send SMSes to victims, claiming there were issues with their banking accounts.

This caused the scam texts to be grouped together with legitimate SMSes from the bank, which many victims said led them to think the fake messages were genuine.

The scam SMSes prompted victims to click a link which led them to a fake OCBC website where they were asked to key in their banking details.

Mrs Teo said that in the OCBC cases, more than 350 scam websites have been blocked, with around 52 sites blocked in a single day at the peak.

However, she said that the crooks were quick to create new websites over the course of their scam campaign, and that this kind of behaviour will persist.

So, using AI to help detect and block such sites, as well as having the new WhatsApp scam channel, could help the Government strengthen its ability to tackle scam sites and be more responsive.