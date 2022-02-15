Government agencies exploring use of AI to block scam websites faster: Jo Teo

SINGAPORE - Government agencies are looking into using artificial intelligence (AI) to quickly detect and block scam websites through telco networks to protect the public from being scammed.
To complement this, the National Crime Prevention Council will also launch a WhatsApp channel by the third quarter of this year to source information on scam websites from the public.
These come in the wake of a spate of SMS phishing scams that targeted OCBC Bank customers recently.
Announcing the new moves on Tuesday (Feb 15), Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said in Parliament that one of the Government's upstream measures to combat scams is disrupting the ability of scammers to reach potential victims through communications infrastructure like telco networks.
A key part of that is blocking scam websites because of how such sites allow scams to be “processed with greater scale and speed” than through phone calls or SMS texts, she said.
It happens for bogus sites as, compared to phishing for victims' credentials and personal data by phone or SMS, no direct human interactions are needed when phishing through a scam website.
Mrs Teo, who is also Minister-in-Charge of Smart Nation and Cyber security, was delivering one of three ministerial statements addressing the Government's approach to fight scams, in response to 39 questions parliamentary questions filed on the matter.
The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and police work with Internet service providers to block scam websites, which helps protect most Singaporeans - more than nine in 10 - who go online daily.
In 2020, about 500 suspected scam websites were blocked. But this number jumped in 2021 to 12,000, with Mrs Teo saying that the net had been cast much more widely.
Fake sites played a large part in the scams that caused 790 OCBC customers to lose $13.7 million from December to January. Crooks had spoofed OCBC's name to send SMSes to victims, claiming there were issues with their banking accounts.
This caused the scam texts to be grouped together with legitimate SMSes from the bank, which many victims said led them to think the fake messages were genuine.
The scam SMSes prompted victims to click a link which led them to a fake OCBC website where they were asked to key in their banking details.
Mrs Teo said that in the OCBC cases, more than 350 scam websites have been blocked, with around 52 sites blocked in a single day at the peak.
However, she said that the crooks were quick to create new websites over the course of their scam campaign, and that this kind of behaviour will persist.
So, using AI to help detect and block such sites, as well as having the new WhatsApp scam channel, could help the Government strengthen its ability to tackle scam sites and be more responsive.
Another important measure to upset scammers' plans is to block suspected calls made by them, mostly from abroad, that try to trick victims by scaring them.
The Government expects the number of scam calls to rise, due to the changing tactics of scammers to increase their reach.
To address such scam calls, Mrs Teo said on Tuesday that the telcos here plan to build additional analytics capabilities to block more of these calls.
The Government estimates that up to 55 million calls will be blocked each month by the telcos as a result, up from 15 million currently or one in seven of all incoming overseas calls to Singapore.
This is on top of existing measures - since April 2020, telcos have added a "+" prefix to all incoming overseas calls to help the public identify potential scam calls from overseas that may spoof local numbers to appear more legitimate.
As for criminals spoofing legitimate organisations' names to send scam SMSes to victims, like what happened for OCBC, Mrs Teo reiterated that the Government will consider requiring all users of SMS sender names, also called alphanumeric identities, to be registered with the Government's anti-SMS spoofing registry.
This should mean that scammers will not be able to use an SMS sender name, such as another organisation's, unless they sign up with the registry.
The Singapore SMS SenderID Protection Registry was set up by IMDA and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in August last year as a pilot scheme so that names used for sending SMSes could be registered and protected from misuse.
Currently, MAS has decided that all major retail banks must register the SMS sender names they use to communicate with customers. The Government has said that all its agencies will do the same.
SMS service providers and telcos have also been required by IMDA to check SMS senders against the registry, so that SMSes sent by spoofed names will not be delivered because the sender details will not match registry records.
To help the police with investigations when a scam occurs, all organisations that send SMSes using registered names here must also have a valid UEN, a standard identification number that uniquely identifies an entity.
To plug the gap that unregistered SMS sender names are not protected, IMDA told The Straits Times last month that it is considering making it mandatory for all organisations to join the anti-SMS spoofing registry to register the SMS sender names they want to use.
Mrs Teo said on Tuesday that it will take time to implement these measures and they come at a cost.
If implemented, companies that do not register their SMS sender names will have their SMSes appear only with their phone number instead of the company's name, like "ABC company". The businesses'customers could save these numbers in their contact lists to help them recognise such numbers.
Due to these implications, Mrs Teo said IMDA will study the matter carefully before mandating the registration of all SMS sender names.
But she also urged organisations to rethink how they use SMS to communicate with customers, adding that SMS is old technology and that the system was "never designed for secure communications".
Mrs Teo said that more restraint is needed when SMSes have or will lead to sensitive and confidential information or high value transactions.
And while many different measures are being adopted and considered to tackle scams, she said that the best defence against new types of scams is a vigilant public, pointing to efforts by the public and private sectors, as well as community initiatives, to educate people against online threats.
While the anti-scam measures may result in additional cost and some loss of convenience, Mrs Teo said that “they are necessary to better safeguard our people from scams”.
“Equally importantly, they will help to uphold confidence in our digital journey,” she added.