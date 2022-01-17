Why some OCBC customers in SMS scams did not get OTPs

SINGAPORE - Some OCBC Bank customers who lost money in the recent SMS scams were puzzled that they did not get one-time passwords (OTPs) in SMSes sent by the bank to verify the unauthorised transactions.

One possible explanation from OCBC is that the bank's digital authentication tool to verify transactions was activated on the scammers' phones with banking details phished from victims.

Cyber-security experts said it was possible that the SMS OTPs were intercepted by malware on victims' phones, or were diverted to overseas telcos that had been hacked.

Nearly 470 customers lost at least $8.5 million in fraudulent fund transfers in December last year after scammers spoofed the name OCBC uses in its SMSes and sent SMSes to victims with links to phishing sites.

Many victims reportedly fell for the ruse because the fake SMSes were grouped by their phones with legitimate SMSes previously sent by the bank for OTPs and transaction alerts.

One ruse involves using the bank's digital authentication process in which a customer receives a phishing SMS with a link to a fake bank login website, the bank said on Monday (Jan 17).

When the customer enters his bank username or access code and bank account PIN on the fake site, the scammer steals these details and keys them into the bank's mobile banking app on his device. This allows him to perform multiple transactions up to the daily transfer limit.

The scammer then activates OCBC's OneToken, used for authenticating digital banking transactions, on the banking app. This triggers the sending of an SMS OTP to the customer's registered mobile phone, where he is then prompted by the phishing site to enter with his bank card PIN.

With the token activated, the crook can extract more money from the victim's compromised account by adding local and overseas recipients of funds, as well as raising the daily transfer limit.

The scammer can verify fund transfers by replying to a prompt on the banking app without any SMS OTPs, so the victim does not get an SMS.

However, the customer could get an SMS notification for a digital token being activated but may be unaware that the activation is for the fraudster's device.

Cyber-security expert Anthony Lim, who is also a fellow at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, said it is possible that some victims' banking details were phished in previous attempts.

Malware on the victims' phones may have deleted the messages, postulated Mr Kevin Reed, chief information security officer of cyber-security firm Acronis.