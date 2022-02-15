Banks to review use of SMS for OTPs, further strengthen fraud surveillance: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - Banks will accelerate their shift towards the use of mobile banking apps to authenticate customers, authorise transactions and send alerts to customers as part of a multi-pronged effort to thwart scams, said Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) deputy chairman Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (Feb 15).

It will be harder for scammers to abuse the apps if the technology is implemented well, he said in Parliament, addressing 39 parliamentary questions arising from the recent OCBC phishing scams.

The questions range from whether banks can do more to mitigate fraud risks to how the telco infrastructure can be enhanced.

"The breadth of the issues raised underscore that we need to take an ecosystem approach to strengthen our collective defence against phishing scams, and scams in general," he said. "Everyone in this ecosystem must play their part."

Detailing what the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and retail banks will do to bolster the security of digital banking, Mr Wong said that the use of SMS to deliver one-time passwords (OTPs) is under review. If SMS should continue to be used, banks will explore new risk mitigation measures.

Banks are also exploring how to expand the use of biometric technology, in addition to passwords and OTPs, as a means of authentication. This will add another layer of security that cannot be easily phished by scammers to access a customer's account, he added.

Other new measures include further strengthening fraud surveillance to identify suspicious and anomalous transactions.

"Most banks do have some rule-based parameters to trigger suspicion - for example, large transfers to a new recipient. But these parameters need to be expanded to take account of a broader range of scam scenarios," said Mr Wong, adding that the enhanced capabilities will also allow banks to detect suspicious credit card transactions.

He added that MAS will expect banks to develop more versatile algorithms that use artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect suspicious transactions.

"Such algorithms should be based on multiple sources of information, including customer profile and vulnerabilities, past transaction patterns, account activity, and mobile device identification," said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister.

Banks should also step up their ability to immediately block suspicious transactions and contact their customers to verify their authenticity, he said.

The transactions will be processed only upon confirmation by the customer.

"Banks today do have some of these capabilities, but they are not consistent across various types of transactions. We are also looking into enabling customers to trigger a freeze on their own accounts without having to contact the banks if they suspect their accounts have been compromised," he added.

Furthermore, MAS and the banks may introduce additional customer confirmation requirements, and not just notifications, for significant changes to customers' accounts or high-risk transactions.

These include changes in account holder details, activating a token on another device, fund transfers that are large relative to their overall balances and overseas transfers.

"This will introduce some friction to customers carrying out genuine transactions. But we will all need to adapt and get used to these inconveniences in order to strengthen the security of digital banking," said Mr Wong.