Trails being planned to connect 13 parks in southern S’pore

SINGAPORE – Thirteen parks in southern Singapore will be rejuvenated and linked via trails as part of a refresh of the Greater Southern Waterfront and the Southern Ridges, if plans announced on Saturday get the greenlight.

Three of the parks – HortPark, Labrador Nature Park and West Coast Park – will also be redeveloped into destination parks, or regional parks with thematic identities and unique features.

The National Parks Board (NParks) unveiled these plans in conjunction with the opening of a new section of Pasir Panjang Park.

On its plans for the 13 parks, which include Alexandra Nature Park, Mount Faber Park and Telok Blangah Hill Park, NParks said it is planning to curate themed trails connecting them, which will offer visitors more nature-based recreational activities and play experiences.

“This will expand the variety of experiences for visitors of all ages in the Southern Ridges and west coast, and offer the public greater access to recreational features set amidst nature,” it said.

As for destination parks, NParks proposed for HortPark to become an evolving gardening and lifestyle hub, with spaces for the community to bond over gardening and horticulture.

The activity spaces throughout the park would allow for a range of programmes to be held, it added.

To enrich visitors’ experiences at Labrador Nature Park, NParks said it will study the restoration of the former gun battery at Berlayer Hill, one of the few remaining British military structures at the park.

Meanwhile, West Coast Park will be positioned as the western gateway to the Greater Southern Waterfront, with different zones providing family-centric experiences for nature lovers and fitness enthusiasts.

The enhanced parks will contribute to the transformation of the waterfront to create a new major gateway for urban living along Singapore’s southern coast, NParks said.

HortPark and Labrador Nature Park, when rejuvenated, will also serve as a buffer to protect the gazetted Labrador Nature Reserve from abutting developments and edge effects, or changes in biodiversity along the margins of an area.

The 13 parks are:

Alexandra Nature Park Berlayer Creek Nature Park Clementi Woods Park HortPark Kent Ridge Park Labrador Nature Park Mount Faber Park Park at Keppel Club (configuration subject to further study) Park at King’s Dock Pasir Panjang Park New extension of Pasir Panjang Park Telok Blangah Hill Park West Coast Park

NParks will be conducting engagement sessions with the public to gather feedback on the design of the three destination parks, starting at Parks Festival at West Coast Park on Sept 23 and 24. Members of the public can express their interest to join the engagement sessions at www.go.gov.sg/fotpengagement