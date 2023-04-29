NParks launches new model of managing parks and streetscapes, starting with Bishan-Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE - Some people see landscaping work as pruning trees under the hot sun, but a new greenery management model rolled out by the National Parks Board (NParks) on Saturday aims to change this perception by bringing the entire sector up the value chain.

It will do this through a full suite of digital tools and sensors that will, for instance, allow basic visual inspection of trees to be carried out remotely, freeing up manpower for closer inspection of older trees with advanced diagnostic tools.

Data from these sensors and systems will be collated by a centralised system, called Maven 2, which landscape companies will be able to access for key information on greenery management, while also digitalising their work processes.

The new model will be implemented first at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio district, through a tender to be launched later this year, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee on Saturday at Changi Civil Service Club.

The plan is to eventually roll out similar contracts for other parts of Singapore, he said. “This will allow NParks to transfer digital and technological know-how to the rest of the industry over time.”

Mr Lee said the aim is to help companies improve their productivity and modernise their operations, as well as attract and train talent for the sector.

He was speaking on the fourth and last day of Green Thumbs 2023, an event organised by the Landscape Industry Association of Singapore (LIAS) and NParks, and supported by Workplace Safety and Health Council.

“We hear the industry’s concerns on the various challenges that they face, including limited manpower supply, rising labour costs, and difficulty attracting younger Singaporeans to grow a career in the industry,” he said.

The Government will continue to help raise professional standards by working with accreditation partners from the United States and Australia to gain international recognition in arboriculture and horticulture practices, he added.

NParks has also worked with institutes of higher learning to enhance their curriculum by incorporating materials on digital tools, and offering training and immersion programmes for students and lecturers.

As part of the push for digitalisation in the sector, NParks on Saturday also announced a new $7.5 million grant to support companies that adopt tech solutions and boost productivity in the landscape and animal sectors.

The new Landscape and Animal Sector Productivity Grant will help companies defray the cost of purchasing equipment and adopting innovative solutions. Companies will be able to apply from May 4.

Companies can receive up to $100,000 in funding per year, capped at $200,000 per company, for purchasing digital solutions readily available on the market. Those looking to adopt new or customised solutions can receive funding for up to half of total project costs, up to a maximum of $600,000 per firm.