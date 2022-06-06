10km coastal promenade in Greater Southern Waterfront to be part of 5 new 'identity corridors'

SINGAPORE - Centuries before Henry Keppel surveyed the waters off Telok Blangah for a potential new harbour in the mid-1800s, the strait had already been actively used by explorers and traders from the East and West.

Seamen coming from the Straits of Malacca in the 15th to early 18th centuries would pass by Singapore en route to the South China Sea.

In 1849, a survey by Keppel concluded, laying the foundation for a new harbour that would be completed in the 1880s and named after him in 1900.

Come 2027, three port terminals - Tanjong Pagar, Keppel and Brani - will vacate the Keppel Harbour area, freeing it for developments as part of the Greater Southern Waterfront.

Among these will be a waterfront promenade of about 10km that links Marina Barrage to the Southern Ridges. It will be part of a coastal corridor that stretches from Marina Barrage as far as West Coast, linking the heritage and unique streetscapes of Singapore's southern coast.

The corridor is one of five "identity corridors" announced by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) at the launch of its long-term plan review exhibition on Monday (June 6).

"Identity corridors" are a new initiative aimed at strengthening the identity of distinctive places and safeguarding the nation's heritage.

The other four corridors are: Thomson-Kallang Corridor, an "inner ring" linking fringe districts around the city centre; Geylang-Changi Corridor that is branded "historic East"; as well as the Rail Corridor.

URA had previously said the corridors build on a previous initiative - the Identity Plan from the early 2000s - which identified areas such as Changi Village, Morse Road (in Telok Blangah) and Jalan Besar as "identity nodes" with a distinctive local character that ought to be retained.