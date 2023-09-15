New wellness garden opens at East Coast Park

SINGAPORE - Visitors to East Coast Park can now explore a new wellness space with fitness and play areas, as well as the park’s first therapeutic garden.

The National Parks Board (NParks) and professional services firm KPMG in Singapore on Friday launched the 1.1ha KPMG Wellness Garden, which includes a therapeutic garden, play garden, nature fitness area and pond trail that will appeal to the young and old alike.

Therapeutic gardens provide visitors with a serene and tranquil environment to facilitate interaction with nature, NParks said.

The garden in East Coast Park Area D is the size of about one-and-a-half football fields, and took about two years to build.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah, who was guest of honour at the launch, said the garden was designed as a multi-generational space accessible to visitors of all ages and physical disabilities, with barrier-free paths and many rest stops and seating areas.

“The KPMG Wellness Garden is a great example of how government and corporates can collaborate for public good. This garden will help bring people closer to nature, as we transform Singapore into a city in nature,” she added.

The Wellness Garden is among 10 therapeutic gardens in Singapore that are located in parks, including Jurong Lake Gardens, HortPark and Pasir Ris Park.

KPMG’s therapeutic garden features an elevated deck from which visitors can get a panoramic view of the pond, sea and garden, as well as trellises and a foot reflexology walking path.

Raised garden beds also allow wheelchair users to get a closer look at herbs and edibles such as mint leaves and stevia plants.

NParks aims to have 30 therapeutic gardens in parks around Singapore by 2030.

Over at the play garden, children can climb on driftwood, play in a sand pit, and create beats with musical instruments such as hand pipes and tongue drums.

Meanwhile, a set of stairs mimicking a hill and timber logs used as balancing beams can be found at the nature fitness area, which is fit for adults and senior citizens.

A path runs through these areas and loops around the pond.