NDP 2023: New parade segment to give fresh take on Total Defence

SINGAPORE – With six large colourful floats and a salute to the nation as its finale, a new segment in 2023’s National Day Parade (NDP) will present a fun, fresh and relatable take on Total Defence, parade organisers said on Saturday.

Each of the six floats will be a larger-than-life model of an everyday object representing a pillar of Total Defence, such as an umbrella to symbolise social defence and a food cover net for digital defence.

Mr Huang Junxiang, 34, who is the creative director for the Total Defence Parade, said he wanted to find a simple way to explain the idea of Total Defence to people across different generations.

“We wanted an approach where Total Defence is something that is very relatable and everybody can connect with. So we wanted to make it a little bit more fresh and contemporary, and even fun, so that people can talk about it,” he said during a media event at the National Gallery.

Noting that a tenet of Total Defence is that everybody can play their part, Mr Huang said he hopes the floats will be a talking point for audiences.

“Next time, hopefully when people see a food cover net, they think, better practice some digital defence,” he added.

The Total Defence Parade will still include the usual display of assets from the Singapore Armed Forces, Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a drive-past along St Andrew’s Road.

But the NDP organising committee said that it wanted to give a more comprehensive treatment to the other pillars of Total Defence besides military and civil defence.

There will be a total of 650 participants for the Total Defence Parade, and other components of the segment include the unfurling of a large Total Defence flag, and a salute that will be given to pay tribute to all who have contributed to Total Defence over the past five decades.

The entire segment will also be bookended by two films that tell the story of a teenage boy who comes up with the idea of using six different everyday objects to explain each pillar of Total Defence to his family.

For the asset drive-past, crowd favourites such as the Leopard battle tank will make a return.

Two new vehicles will make their NDP debuts – the new Tactical Strike Vehicle, which was jointly developed by the police and the Home Team Science and Technology Agency for the elite Special Operations Command, as well as the SCDF’s sixth-generation Light Fire Attack Vehicle, the first such vehicle to also feature a fire-fighting robot.