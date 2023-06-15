NDP 2023 packs to come in four designs, feature artwork by 21 artists with disabilities

SINGAPORE – Despite being born with muscular dystrophy, Mr Lim Kay Choong has never let his limited mobility get in the way of his love for art.

The 34-year-old travels regularly to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (Singapore) to practise drawing, and his passion paid off when he was selected as one of 21 artists with disabilities to create art that will adorn this year’s National Day Parade (NDP) packs.

Mr Lim’s contribution forms part of a design called Blooming Singapore, which uses the shape of the national flower, the Vanda Miss Joachim, to showcase the flavours of Singapore and its ever-evolving landscape.

On Thursday, the NDP 2023 executive committee unveiled the four designs at a launch event at the Enabling Village in Bukit Merah, where Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat met and thanked the 21 artists.

The works of art were co-created by the artists over three sessions, together with student volunteers from SG Enable, the lead agency here that supports persons with disabilities and their caregivers.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the NDP executive committee has partnered SG Enable to feature artwork by persons with disabilities.

Each artist was first tasked to illustrate what Singapore means to them, and Mr Lim chose to draw Changi Airport’s iconic control tower. Contributions from six artists were then combined to form an orchid during the final session.

Mr Lim said: “(The airport represents) my childhood. When I was young, I remember it being very spacious, very nice and quiet.”

Clearly thrilled by the end result, he added: “I’ve always only seen the NDP on the television, but this year I have a chance to be a part of it, to even create something for it.”