RSAF Open House returns after 7 years; public can ballot for aircraft rides

SINGAPORE - The Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) open house is returning after a seven-year break, with opportunities for rides on the Chinook helicopter and next generation Airbus A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT).

An aerial refuelling and military transport aircraft, the MRTT is able to carry out missions such as transporting personnel across large distances.

Other than refuelling RSAF’s F-16 and F-15SG fighters in mid-air, it can also refuel another MRTT, enabling the refuelled A330 to travel further or stay in the air longer on a single flight.

The open house will be held at Paya Lebar Air Base from Sept 9 to 10.

Members of the public can ballot for a ride on the aircraft from mid-July, and results will be announced on RSAF’s social media platforms. There will also be online contests to win seats on these limited flights. More details will be revealed closer to the date.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, Chief of Staff-Air Staff, Brigadier-General Chan Ching Hao, said the open house is part of RSAF’s 55th anniversary celebrations this year.

The open house is being held during the September school holidays to attract more families, added BG Chan, the chairman of the RSAF55 Steering Committee.

About 250,000 visitors are expected over the two days, said this year’s open house chairman, Brigadier-General Amos Yeo.

“We aim to share our stories with Singaporeans, and thank them for their support over the past 55 years,” added BG Yeo, who is also the Commander of the Air Power Generation Command.

The event will see the return of crowd favourites, including static displays of fighter aircraft and the Aster 30 missile system.

The air force on Thursday also unveiled a new bright blue RSAF55 tail flash on an F-15SG fighter jet to commemorate the anniversary.