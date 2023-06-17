NDP 2023 a family affair for some participants

SINGAPORE – Ms Nurul Qusyairah Hamzah did not previously have much interest in the National Day Parade (NDP), apart from the fireworks displays that light up Singapore’s skies every Aug 9.
But the enthusiasm of her mother, Madam Ismadiana Samsudin, 40, for the annual celebration – she even participated in NDP 2022 as part of a virtual contingent – has since rubbed off on the 20-year-old.
While it still took some convincing on the part of Madam Ismadiana, Ms Qusyairah will be participating in the 2023 parade alongside her mother as part of their employer Singapore Post’s contingent.
Spending about 11 hours at training every Saturday since early May has brought them closer together, as they are able to see each other more often and spend more time with each other, the pair said.
“Even though I cannot really stand still, I thought I would try it out for my mum, so that I can experience this with her,” said Ms Qusyairah, who recently joined SingPost as a postal officer.
She added that her participation made her realise that the NDP is meaningful, and she is open to joining the parade again in the future.
Madam Ismadiana, an inspector of post, said it was her dream to participate in the NDP, and she is keen to volunteer again.
In fact, she hopes that her younger daughter Nadia Quraisyah, who is 16, will someday join the NDP, which is shaping up to be a family affair.
NDP 2023 parade commander Lieutenant-Colonel (LTC) Ragumaran Davindran, 38, is another parent who roped in a child for the national celebrations this year.
His seven-year-old son, Jivith, will be on one of the six floats – each representing a pillar of Total Defence – that will be showcased as part of a new Total Defence parade segment.
LTC Ragumaran, who has another son, aged nine, told reporters on Saturday: “When I asked (Jivith) if he was willing to take part in this year’s parade, he raised up his hand straight away and volunteered.”
He added: “He will be coming for rehearsals next week. But every Saturday, when I am leaving home for rehearsals, he’s always there waiting and asking me when he is able to join me.”
Asked how he manages his responsibilities at work, at home and at the parade, LTC Ragumaran said: “I am lucky to have very strong family support and support from my work colleagues, so that I am able to juggle these heavy commitments.”
A landmark for NDP 2023 will be the inaugural appearance of the Singapore Armed Forces’ Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS), which will form one of the five Guard of Honour contingents.
While the contingent is new, its commander, Military Expert 5 (ME5) Audrey Yong, is no stranger to NDPs.
The 30-year-old marched in the Girl Guides Singapore contingent in 2007 when she was 15, and became the contingent’s commander two years later.
But even though this is her third time marching in the parade, she said the experience is very different, especially given the significance of the occasion.
“For DIS, there is no precedent... So there is a lot of training and hard work that we need to put in. The hours are long, it is challenging, but definitely very rewarding,” she added.
Noting that her entire contingent is made up of regular servicemen, ME5 Yong said they are all very proud to be at the parade. “All the more, I should lead as a role model. That’s the difference,” she added.