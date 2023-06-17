NDP 2023 a family affair for some participants

SINGAPORE – Ms Nurul Qusyairah Hamzah did not previously have much interest in the National Day Parade (NDP), apart from the fireworks displays that light up Singapore’s skies every Aug 9.

But the enthusiasm of her mother, Madam Ismadiana Samsudin, 40, for the annual celebration – she even participated in NDP 2022 as part of a virtual contingent – has since rubbed off on the 20-year-old.

While it still took some convincing on the part of Madam Ismadiana, Ms Qusyairah will be participating in the 2023 parade alongside her mother as part of their employer Singapore Post’s contingent.

Spending about 11 hours at training every Saturday since early May has brought them closer together, as they are able to see each other more often and spend more time with each other, the pair said.

“Even though I cannot really stand still, I thought I would try it out for my mum, so that I can experience this with her,” said Ms Qusyairah, who recently joined SingPost as a postal officer.

She added that her participation made her realise that the NDP is meaningful, and she is open to joining the parade again in the future.

Madam Ismadiana, an inspector of post, said it was her dream to participate in the NDP, and she is keen to volunteer again.

In fact, she hopes that her younger daughter Nadia Quraisyah, who is 16, will someday join the NDP, which is shaping up to be a family affair.

NDP 2023 parade commander Lieutenant-Colonel (LTC) Ragumaran Davindran, 38, is another parent who roped in a child for the national celebrations this year.