Several roads around Padang to close for the next 3 Saturdays for NDP rehearsal

SINGAPORE - Several roads and lanes will be closed on the next three Saturdays for the combined rehearsals in the lead-up to the National Day Parade 2023, said the police on Wednesday.

The rehearsals will be held at the Padang on June 10, 17 and 24.

During the closures, only authorised vehicles, police and emergency vehicles will be allowed access.

Auxiliary police officers and marshals from the Singapore Armed Forces will be deployed at the affected junctions to assist and direct motorists.

Traffic delays are expected along Beach Road, Bras Basah Road, Collyer Quay, Guillemard Road, Hill Street, Mountbatten Road, North Bridge Road, Raffles Avenue, Raffles Boulevard, Republic Boulevard, Temasek Avenue, Temasek Boulevard and Victoria Street.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes early and members of the public travelling in the area are strongly encouraged to use public transport.

Motorists travelling to Suntec City and Marina Square from Bras Basah Road, Esplanade Drive or Nicoll Highway are to use alternate routes via Bayfront Avenue or Ophir Road leading to Temasek Boulevard.

The following roads and lanes will be closed from 2am on June 10, 17 and 24 to 2am on June 11, 18 and 25:

Carriageway of Fullerton Road in the direction of Esplanade Drive (between lamp post 5 and Esplanade Drive)

Carriageway of Esplanade Drive in the direction of Nicoll Highway (between Fullerton Road and Nicoll Highway)

Carriageway of Nicoll Highway in the direction of Guillemard Road (between Stamford Road and Bras Basah Road)

Fullerton Road (between lamp post 18F and Esplanade Drive)

Connaught Drive

St Andrew’s Road

Parliament Place (between Supreme Court Lane and St Andrew’s Road)

Coleman Street (between St Andrew’s Road and Supreme Court Lane)

Beach Road (between Stamford Road and Bras Basah Road)

Slip road leading from Stamford Road into Beach Road

Two right lanes of Raffles Avenue (between lamp post 26F and Nicoll Highway)

Two left lanes of the carriageway of Crawford Street in the direction of Republic Avenue (between lamp post 23 and Republic Avenue)

Extreme right lane of the carriageway of Beach Road in the direction of Republic Avenue (between lamp post 90 and Republic Avenue)

Republic Ave (between Crawford Street and Republic Boulevard)

Republic Avenue (between Nicoll Highway and Republic Avenue)

Carriageway of Republic Boulevard in the direction of Republic Avenue (between Ophir Road and Republic Avenue)

Carriageway of Republic Boulevard in the direction of Republic Avenue (between lamp post 12F and Republic Avenue)

Carriageway of Republic Boulevard in the direction of Raffles Avenue (between Republic Avenue and Raffles Avenue)

The following roads and lanes will be closed from 8am to 11.59pm on June 10, 17 and 24:

Supreme Court Lane

Parliament Place (between North Bridge Road and Supreme Court Lane)

Two left lanes of High Street (between lamp post 5 and North Bridge Road)

Coleman Street (between Supreme Court Lane and North Bridge Road)

Stamford Road (between Nicoll Highway and Beach Road)

Four left lanes of Stamford Road (between Beach Road and North Bridge Road)

Extreme right lane of the carriageway of Beach Road in the direction of Stamford Road (between lamp post 6 and Bras Basah Road)

Two right lanes of Bras Basah Road (between lamp post 68/1F and Beach Road)

Four right lanes of Bras Basah Road (between Beach Road and Nicoll Highway)

Raffles Boulevard (between Nicoll Highway and Raffles Link)

Two right lanes of the carriageway of Middle Road in the direction of Nicoll Highway (between lamp post 3 and Nicoll Highway)

Carriageway of Nicoll Highway in the direction of Esplanade Drive (between Guillemard Road and Esplanade Drive)

Slip road leading from the roundabout connecting Stadium Drive, Stadium Road, and Stadium Place into Nicoll Highway

Extreme right lane of the slip road leading from Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway into Nicoll Highway (between lamp post 20S19 and Nicoll Highway)

Slip road leading from the roundabout connecting Stadium Drive into Nicoll Highway

Slip road leading from Mountbatten Road into Nicoll Highway

Three left lanes of the carriageway of Guillemard Road in the direction of Nicoll Highway (between lamp post 4 and Nicoll Highway)

Five right lanes of Raffles Avenue (between lamp post 26F and Nicoll Highway)

The following roads and lanes will be closed from 1pm to 3pm, and 6.30pm to 8pm, on June 10, 17 and 24:

North Bridge Road (between Stamford Road and Parliament Place)

Three left lanes of North Bridge Road (between lamp post 61 and Stamford Road)

In addition, Coleman Lane (between Coleman Street and lamp post 3F) becomes a two-way road from 1pm to 3pm and 6.30pm to 8pm on all three Saturdays.

The extreme left lane of North Bridge Road (between lamp post 69 and Coleman Street) will also be closed from 3pm to 6.30pm on these three Saturdays.

The police said parking restrictions along the affected roads will be strictly enforced, and vehicles found parking illegally or causing obstruction will be towed.

Members of the public may contact the organiser at 1800-637-2023 for further inquiries.