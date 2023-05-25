NDP 2023: Festivities in 5 heartland locations before Padang party on Aug 9

SINGAPORE – National Day festivities will kick off in the heartland the weekend before Singapore turns 58 on Aug 9, with carnival games and activities at five locations across the island.

Organised with Sport Singapore, the GetActive! Singapore Heartland Festivals will be held in Bedok, Jurong West, Toa Payoh and Woodlands stadiums, and at Our Tampines Hub.

Tickets for these activities, as well as the National Day Parade (NDP), which will be held at the Padang this year, will be free, with details to be announced soon.

On Aug 9, attendees at the five locations may also be able to catch the state flag fly-past. Fireworks will go off at the same time in the heartland and at the Padang.

The parade returns to the Padang for the first time since 2019 with the theme Onward As One, which calls on Singaporeans to look forward and move onwards together, said organisers on Thursday.

Colonel Terence Ho, chairman of the NDP 2023 Executive Committee, said: “We hope to call upon Singaporeans to look forward confidently, move onwards together, and come together to build a shared future.”

He added that the use of “onward” in the theme carries significance to Singaporeans as a direct translation of the Malay word “majulah”.

The activities in the heartland will be held on Aug 5 and 6 in Bedok, Jurong West, Toa Payoh and Woodlands stadiums, and on Aug 6 at Our Tampines Hub.

They will feature family-friendly programmes such as sports try-outs that promote active lifestyles for all ages, as well as live performances.

The celebrations at the Padang will feature a new Total Defence Parade which will showcase the six pillars of Total Defence using floats, machinery used by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Home Team, and multi-media elements.

“(We) want to inspire the next generation of Singaporeans to continue to play a very strong role towards the strength and security of Singapore,” said Col Ho, who is the Chief Engineer Officer in the army.

Aside from crowd favourites such as the Red Lions, Presidential Gun Salute and fireworks, Singaporeans can also expect an enhanced aerial display to commemorate the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s 55th anniversary.