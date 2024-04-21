Murder in Spain: Singaporean suspect travelled overseas often for business and rave parties

SINGAPORE - The man allegedly linked to the murder of Singaporean architect Audrey Fang regularly travelled overseas for business and to attend dance parties, said those familiar with him.

Mitchell Ong, who was identified on April 20 by Spanish media as a suspect in the case, is a fitness enthusiast who frequented a gym in Orchard Road three to five times a week.

An acquaintance, who declined to be identified, said he knew that Ong, 43, often travelled overseas.

“He was nice during the interactions I had with him... I recall he likes to travel for business and raves,” he said.

A check on Ong’s Instagram account showed that he had attended several music festivals abroad. Between 2022 and 2024, he also travelled to different parts of Europe.

In a more recent post, he shared that he was in Alicante on April 4, the same day Ms Fang travelled alone to Xabia, which is about 80km away.

In another post, Ong showed that he had purchased a gaming card valued at a few thousand dollars.