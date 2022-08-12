Life sentence for Singaporean man who murdered wife while on holiday in UK

NEWCASTLE (ENGLAND) - A 51-year-old Singaporean was handed a life sentence on Friday (Aug 12) after pleading guilty to smothering his wife to death with a pillow while they were on holiday in Britain.

Judge Paul Sloan told Fong Soong Hert that he must serve 12½ years in a British prison before the possibility of parole.

In his closing remarks, Judge Sloan said the tragic incident was "utterly and completely out of character" and that he had no doubt that Fong is "genuinely remorseful" for his actions.

Fong killed his 51-year-old wife, Madam Pek Ying Ling, on Dec 6 last year at the County Aparthotel in Newcastle, Britain.

He had initially pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied the charge of murder.

However, he changed his plea to guilty on Tuesday, the fifth day of his trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

The couple had been on a months-long holiday from Singapore to Dubai and Europe, during which they planned to visit their three sons.

But while they were in Scotland, Fong took a bad fall.