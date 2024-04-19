Spanish police release video of Audrey Fang’s suspected killer; cite possible romantic link

MADRID – A Singaporean man appeared in court in Spain on April 19 in connection with the death of Singaporean architect Audrey Fang, who had gone missing last week while on holiday and was found with multiple stab wounds.

The 43-year-old suspect, who has not been named, as is custom in Spain, appeared in a court in Murcia in south-eastern Spain.

He was photographed being led by two Spanish Civil Guard officers into court, in handcuffs.

Ms Fang’s body was found with signs of an assault with a “bladed weapon”, the Spanish Civil Guard told The Straits Times.

Ms Fang, 39, was reportedly stabbed more than 30 times.

Her body was found on April 10 at a lorry park in Abanilla, a municipality in the Murcia region, around 150km away – or about two hours’ drive – from her hotel in Xabia, also in south-eastern Spain, where she was seen alive on April 9 at 8.45pm on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

The Civil Guard, which is one of Spain’s two national police forces, said on April 19: “Police collected information and images from CCTV cameras at the hotel, and found out that she was picked up by a vehicle when she left the hotel the day before her death.”

The footage was too dark to avail precise information about the car, but the police managed to identify the make and model of the vehicle by analysing its size and design details.

By tracing the car’s route, the police were able to determine that it had started its journey at a parking lot near a hotel in Alicante, a city in south-eastern Spain. “From there the car travelled to the hotel in Xabia and later to the town of Abanilla,” the Civil Guard said.

“Once this was established, a surveillance operation was set up, which culminated in the arrest of the suspect in his hotel room in Alicante on April 16. Murder squad detectives arrested a 43-year-old man from Singapore.”

The suspect was later handed over to the police in Murcia. He will be remanded in custody or released on bail after the hearing.