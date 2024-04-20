Murder in Spain: Audrey Fang’s suspected killer identified as S’porean Mitchell Ong

SINGAPORE – The man who appeared in court in connection with the death of Singaporean architect Audrey Fang in Spain has been identified as one Mitchell Ong.

The 43-year-old suspect is said to have been known to Ms Fang, who told a former colleague about Ong a few years ago, Spanish media outlet La Verdad reported on April 20.

Ms Fang, 39, went missing while on holiday in Xabia, in south-eastern Spain. She was seen alive on April 9 at 8.45pm (2.45am Singapore time, April 10) on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

The Civil Guard, which is one of Spain’s two national police forces, said information and images from CCTV cameras at the hotel showed that she was picked up by a vehicle when she left the hotel.

Her body was found the next day at a lorry park around 150km away, or about two hours’ drive from her hotel. She was reportedly stabbed more than 30 times.