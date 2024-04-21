Stabbing of Singaporean woman in Spain: Here’s what is known so far

SINGAPORE – A Singaporean man has been remanded in Spain in connection with the death of a fellow Singaporean earlier in April.

Identified by Spanish media as one Mitchell Ong, the 43-year-old appeared in a court in Murcia, south-eastern Spain, on April 19.

This followed the April 17 identification of the body of architect Audrey Fang Dirou, who had been reported uncontactable by her family since April 10.

The body of Ms Fang, 39, was found in the Murcia region with stab wounds on April 10.

What is known about the case so far:

Ms Fang travels to Spain alone on April 4 and is slated to return to Singapore on April 12. It is not the first time she has travelled solo.

In Spain, she stays in Xabia, a picturesque coastal town in the province of Alicante. It is about 456km from the capital, Madrid, and 112km from the coastal city of Valencia.

She informs her family that she may be meeting a friend in Spain, but it is not known who this person is, or where and when she intends to meet the person.

She is last seen alive at the hotel on April 9, recorded on its closed-circuit television footage at 8.45pm. Spanish police later reveal that she is picked up by a black car that night.

On April 10, a body is found in a lorry park in Abanilla in the province of Murcia, which neighbours Alicante, but it cannot be identified at the time. Abanilla, which is known as the Murcian Palestine because of its desert-like landscapes and palm trees, is about 150km from Xabia.

The body is discovered by a man who is on his way to have breakfast at a restaurant located along a highway.

With no contact from Ms Fang since April 10, her family files a report with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on April 11.

When her brother goes to Changi Airport on April 12 in a bid to pick her up, he finds out that she has not boarded the flight to Singapore. He files a police report on the same day.

Suspect is traced via car’s journey

On April 17, it is revealed that the unidentified body discovered in Albanilla is Ms Fang’s and that she has reportedly suffered 30 stab wounds.

On the same day, Spanish media reports that a Singaporean man had been arrested a day earlier at his hotel in the city of Alicante, about 80km from Xabia, where Ms Fang stayed.