Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, April 6.
Parliament backs White Paper to improve equality, opportunities for S'pore women after 9.5-hour debate
Some MPs called for an accelerated timeline to entrench flexible work arrangements as a workplace norm.
See things from a woman's point of view, stop mansplaining: Ong Ye Kung
He noted that pushing for greater equality between men and women is a nuanced and long-term exercise.
In a complex world, one more step forward for women's development
Singapore hasn't 'arrived'. But at least it knows the road to travel on, and what it hopes the final destination will be.
Zelensky tells UN that Russian soldiers kill and torture 'just for their pleasure'
Ukrainian President challenges the UN to 'act immediately' or 'dissolve yourself altogether'.
Itching to travel again? Pick a 'safe' destination, take precautions
S'pore-bound travellers from all countries can now take virtually supervised ART for Covid-19
Short-term visitors will still have to present Covid-19 test results from an overseas testing centre.
Free 'experiences' to be offered to short-term visitors as part of tourist incentive scheme
Those who confirm a trip to Singapore will be able to select a free experience from a curated list.
Over 8,800 cases of Covid-19 reinfection detected in S'pore since last November
A majority of these cases were mild, with one case needing intensive care and two deaths reported.
Complete hair loss in three weeks: What to know about the causes of alopecia
Alopecia has come under the spotlight after actor Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars last week, over a joke that the comedian had made about the buzz cut Smith's wife sported.