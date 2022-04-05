Oscars slap: Feeling angry doesn't excuse lashing out, experts say

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Correspondent
Updated
Published
28 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - What made actor Will Smith slap comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars last week?

Initially, Smith said he was defending his wife after Rock made a tasteless joke, but he has since admitted that violence was inexcusable.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top