'See things from a woman's point of view, stop mansplaining': Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - Health Minister Ong Ye Kung's elder daughter was a young girl when she learnt - and was shocked by - the concept of marriage dowries.

In response to her mother explaining the traditional stereotype of a woman marrying "out" of her family and into the groom's, the older of Mr Ong's two daughters asked: "So this is like a transaction - I will be sold?"

Mr Ong recalled trying to make things better by explaining that the money could flow both ways, and that in some cultures it would be the bride's family providing the dowry "in recognition that the husband will incur costs in taking care of the bride".

"It wasn't a helpful intervention… I would say this was a very badly answered SQ," he quipped, referring to the supplementary questions posed by MPs in Parliament.

The minister was speaking in the House on Tuesday (April 5) during a debate on a White Paper released late last month that outlined 25 action plans to improve the lives of women here.

Among others, it seeks to allow elective egg freezing, enhance respite care options for caregivers and strengthen fairness in the workplace for women.

Mr Ong said it was through his daughters' eyes that he better understood the lived experience of social expectations and prejudices - deeply embedded in social practices and constructs like the patriarchal structure.

"Expectations of having sons carry the family line, daughters marrying out… sons having a greater share of inheritance often - (these) protected and reinforced the system," he added.

Mr Ong said a future Singapore society must be one that does away with such unconscious biases, promotes mutual respect between all individuals, and supports women in whatever they set out to do.

"Our duty to women should be equal to our duties to all our fellow citizens, and the choices open to women must be equal to those open to men," he said.

"In my mind, this equality to freedom of choice is the heart of this White Paper, and the reason why I strongly support it."

The minister highlighted how three major driving forces have combined to challenge the entrenched practices of yesteryear: better education opportunities, technological advancements blurring perceived lines between male and female-dominated occupations, and societal efforts to change the status quo.

"The patriarchal structure will evolve faster if people now conclude that as a society, if we treat women and men more equally, it is better for the welfare of our families and our loved ones," said Mr Ong.

He had earlier shared how, while growing up, his extended family distinguished "men's work" from "women's work" and established distinct roles and protocols for the two genders.

"From young I felt there was some dissonance, because I was in primary school then and at that time there was hardly any differentiation between the boys and girls," he said. "If anything, the girls were often the better students while the boys were more playful and many of us were struggling to keep up."

That dissonance he felt has developed into a deeper understanding of the struggles and aspirations of women, Mr Ong added. "I'm not sure I totally get it, but I'm trying to get it."