Itching to travel amid pandemic? Pick a 'safe' destination, take precautions

SINGAPORE - Those planning to travel soon and want to play it safe should pick a country with high Covid-19 vaccination and booster rates, suggests Associate Professor Lim Poh Lian.

Another "green flag" is if the country still has sensible precautions in place - for example, mask-on rules indoors, added Prof Lim, who heads Tan Tock Seng Hospital's Traveller's Health and Vaccination Clinic.

Healthcare systems in such places are less likely to be overwhelmed, she said in an exclusive interview with The Straits Times.

"Even if you get sick, you will not be going to a place where the doctors and nurses are all frazzled, and emergency rooms are chock-full of people with Covid," said Prof Lim, who is the director of the high-level isolation unit at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

She is also a member of the expert committee on Covid-19 vaccination, which makes recommendations to the Government on Singapore's vaccination strategy.

Since April 1, vaccinated travellers and children aged 12 and below have been allowed to enter Singapore without quarantine restrictions. The only requirement is that they have to take a pre-departure Covid-19 test before getting on the plane.

People in Singapore have more travel options as well, as borders open around the world. They also no longer need to book designated vaccinated travel lane flights on their return.

But what precautions should people take to keep themselves safe from the coronavirus when overseas?

Prof Lim said masks should be worn in all enclosed spaces. These include malls and museums, as well as airplanes and tour buses.

Outdoors, they can consider taking their masks off, although this is not advisable in crowded areas.

Popular attractions draw tourists from all over the world, including places where infection numbers may be on the rise, Prof Lim said.

People should also be extra careful when it comes to cruises, as high infection rates have previously been reported on board cruise ships, she added.

"You're in with a lot of people and in an indoor setting for a very prolonged period," Prof Lim explained.

"If you love cruises, go ahead - but be aware of the higher risk and do what you can to stay safe."