Parliament backs White Paper to improve equality, opportunities for S'pore women after 9.5-hour debate

SINGAPORE - A 10-year road map to ensure all Singapore women have equal access to opportunities was endorsed by Parliament on Tuesday (April 5), with 40 MPs speaking on the topic.

The motion on the White Paper on Singapore Women's Development, presented to Parliament on March 28, was passed unanimously by all MPs present.

Opening the 9 1/2-hour debate, Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo acknowledged that while women here have made much progress, the country must not shy away from dealing with the various daily challenges they face - from sexual predators to social expectations.

MPs from both sides of the House spoke on promoting flexible work arrangements, enhancing support for parents and caregivers, and changing mindsets - three key pillars of the White Paper - among others.

Some called for an accelerated timeline to entrench flexible work arrangements as a workplace norm, such as Mr Melvin Yong (Radin Mas) who said: "We should strike when the iron is hot... and roll out the guidelines when many employers are still fresh from having the majority of their workforce telecommuting."

The 115-page White Paper, which drew on views from some 6,000 participants over a year, had proposed that by 2024, employers must consider staff requests for flexible work arrangements fairly and properly, under a new set of guidelines.

Other MPs also highlighted the importance of the dos and don'ts of flexiwork to protect privacy and family time at home.

Recognition of the disproportionate burden that female caregivers bear was also a common thread in MPs' speeches.

Ms Rachel Ong (West Coast GRC), who focused on single women caregivers, suggested family care leave be made mandatory instead of just encouraging employers to provide for it.

Workers' Party (WP) MPs Jamus Lim and Louis Chua (both Sengkang GRC) pushed for more parental leave so that fathers can also spend more time with their children and take on more of the care work.

They put forward WP's proposal of a shared parental leave scheme that entitles parents to 24 weeks of shared government-paid leave with a minimum of four weeks to be granted to the father and 12 weeks to the mother.

The current government policy is 16 weeks of maternity leave, of which fathers can apply to share up to four weeks, and two weeks of paternity leave.

Associate Professor Lim said: "By imposing a maximum that the father can take, the law as currently construed embeds, if you will, an implicit assumption that the father is in fact the primary breadwinner."