Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 28, 2024

Updated
Apr 28, 2024, 08:33 AM
Published
Apr 28, 2024, 08:30 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter.  

Body of S’porean killed in Spain arrives home; family discovers she bought insurance from suspect

The family is still trying to make sense of the tragedy, said the victim’s brother and cousin.

READ MORE HERE

Condo sales to foreigners down 71% since ABSD hike in April 2023

Just 306 condo units were bought by foreigners from May 2023 to April 2024 (as at April 27).

READ MORE HERE

Young and older investors pick fixed deposit as their top investment choice: Poll

About 80 per cent of investors of all ages, including those in the 21 to 30 age group, have such accounts.

READ MORE HERE

Over 200 active ageing centres to get $100m in govt funding in coming year

The funds will help expand their outreach and increase the range and quality of programmes.

READ MORE HERE

Cancer isn’t stopping SingLit champion Edmund Wee from helping Singapore find its voice

Mr Wee, who turns 72 in June, has added tremendously to the oeuvre of stories about Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Psst, have you heard...? What the thrill of gossip teaches us

Can gossip be good for you? Sometimes. But things get tricky when doctors chatter about patients, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Police probing case of girl, 15, who lived in Circuit Road food stall, relieved herself in pails

A 63-year-old man is assisting with investigations.

READ MORE HERE

New KKH clinic specialises in rare disease that causes tumours to grow in different parts of body

Tuberous sclerosis complex causes benign tumours to grow in various parts of the body, such as the brain, spinal cord, nerves, eyes, lungs, heart, kidneys, bones and skin.

READ MORE HERE

Canteen vendor shortage drives S’pore schools to serve up alternatives

Sats said schools in newer estates are in talks to join the company’s pre-order meal service in 2025.

READ MORE HERE

No air-con, please: How to stay cool with eco-friendly ways

Some are beating the heat by opening doors and windows, working beside a basin of water and even sleeping in the nude.

READ MORE HERE

