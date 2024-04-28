Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 28, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Body of S’porean killed in Spain arrives home; family discovers she bought insurance from suspect
The family is still trying to make sense of the tragedy, said the victim’s brother and cousin.
Condo sales to foreigners down 71% since ABSD hike in April 2023
Just 306 condo units were bought by foreigners from May 2023 to April 2024 (as at April 27).
Young and older investors pick fixed deposit as their top investment choice: Poll
About 80 per cent of investors of all ages, including those in the 21 to 30 age group, have such accounts.
Over 200 active ageing centres to get $100m in govt funding in coming year
The funds will help expand their outreach and increase the range and quality of programmes.
Cancer isn’t stopping SingLit champion Edmund Wee from helping Singapore find its voice
Mr Wee, who turns 72 in June, has added tremendously to the oeuvre of stories about Singapore.
Psst, have you heard...? What the thrill of gossip teaches us
Can gossip be good for you? Sometimes. But things get tricky when doctors chatter about patients, says the writer.
Police probing case of girl, 15, who lived in Circuit Road food stall, relieved herself in pails
New KKH clinic specialises in rare disease that causes tumours to grow in different parts of body
Tuberous sclerosis complex causes benign tumours to grow in various parts of the body, such as the brain, spinal cord, nerves, eyes, lungs, heart, kidneys, bones and skin.
Canteen vendor shortage drives S’pore schools to serve up alternatives
Sats said schools in newer estates are in talks to join the company’s pre-order meal service in 2025.
No air-con, please: How to stay cool with eco-friendly ways
Some are beating the heat by opening doors and windows, working beside a basin of water and even sleeping in the nude.