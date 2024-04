We live in an age with an ever-expanding – and often bewildering – range of investment options, yet the top choice for many young and older folk now turns out to be the humble, dull but dependable fixed deposit.

The finding, which comes in the wake of rising interest rates in the last couple of years, is unusual because about 80 per cent of investors of all ages, including those in the 21 to 30 age group, have such accounts.