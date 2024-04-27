Pre-packed meals, dispensers: Canteen vendor shortage drives S’pore schools to serve up alternatives

SINGAPORE – Recess time at Yusof Ishak Secondary looks different from most other schools’.

Instead of buying food and drinks at manned stalls, students here form lines at automated meal dispensers stocked with pre-packed meals.

With schools in Singapore facing difficulties in getting canteen stall vendors, some like Yusof Ishak are seeking alternatives.

Students go online to pre-order their meals, which are prepared and packed by airline catering and logistics company Sats. They can choose from at least 11 options that cost between $2.10 and $3.

Students simply tap their meal cards on the dispenser to collect their meals.

The meal-dispensing kiosks have been in use since the school moved to its Punggol campus in 2022, replacing all but a noodle stall and a drinks stall.

Automation means students’ time spent in queues is more than halved, compared with a regular canteen stall, said a spokesman for Sats.

A school spokesman said this lets students spend more time connecting with friends during recess.

A similar challenge in getting suitable canteen vendors saw Blangah Rise Primary School engage Sats to cater student meals in 2021.

During recess, Sats staff dish out meals such as satay chicken with fried rice, mini French toast with buttered corn and vegetarian fishball noodles.

Each meal, priced between $2.35 and $3, is prepared according to Health Promotion Board (HPB) guidelines on healthy eating, and menu options change every school term.

Feedback from parents and pupils has been positive, and the school intends to continue with the service, a school spokesman said.

Parent Eric Kuo said he knows exactly what his son, a Primary 3 pupil at the school, eats because of the pre-ordering and payment system. “I usually sit down with him, and we choose the meals from the menu together.”

The boy looks forward to having his favourite dishes, added Mr Kuo, 44, who works in cyber security.

Another parent, Ms Nur Daniella, said her son initially had difficulty adjusting to the food in Primary 1 as the meal options include vegetables, which he dislikes.