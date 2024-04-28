Condo sales to foreigners down 71% since ABSD hike in April 2023

SINGAPORE – The additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) hike has proven effective in dampening demand from foreign investors, as evidenced by a 71 per cent decline in condominium sales to foreigners in the past 12 months since it was rolled out.

Just 306 condo units were bought by foreigners from May 2023 to April 2024 (as at April 27) after the ABSD rate was raised from 30 per cent to 60 per cent on April 27, 2023.

In contrast, foreigners bought 1,064 condo units from May 2022 to April 2023, accounting for 5.4 per cent of total condo sales in that period. This figure fell to 1.8 per cent from May 2023 to April 2024.

Analysts noted that the decrease in foreign buyers was more stark in the prime district, or core central region (CCR), which typically draws greater interest from foreigners and investors.

In the 12-month period leading up to the ABSD hike, foreign buyers accounted for about 14 per cent of condo sales in the CCR. This dropped to about 6 per cent in the past 12 months.

Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) data showed that fewer units changed hands after the ABSD hike.

Sales volume fell 36.6 per cent, from 4,215 to 2,672 units sold in the CCR.

Ms Wong Siew Ying, head of research and content at real estate agency PropNex, noted that the number of luxury apartments priced $10 million and above in the CCR fell from 73 units sold in 2022 to 50 units sold in 2023, although the average unit price of such units held relatively steady at $3,800 per square foot.

“Many investors have financial holding power and do not need to sell their property hurriedly at a discount, preferring to lease out the units... Hence, it is not surprising that prices have held up, even though transaction volumes have softened,” she said.

Luxury home sales may also have slowed due to a more drawn-out sales process, with more stringent due diligence checks by financial institutions on big-ticket purchases, Ms Wong said, based on feedback she had received.

Mr Alan Cheong, executive director of research and consultancy at real estate firm Savills Singapore, said that in recent weeks, he has been seeing more foreigners who are exempt from paying the 60 per cent ABSD making inquiries or committing to purchasing luxury non-landed private residential properties here.

“Quite a few are of South Asian descent but holding US citizenship. Nowadays, foreign buyers of luxury non-landed private residential properties have a predilection... for value-for-money deals, rather than splurging based on emotional value, that is, paying whatever it takes when they like one (unit),” he said.

Buyers from the US, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland do not need to pay ABSD for their first residential home in Singapore.