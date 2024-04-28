New KKH clinic specialises in rare disease that causes tumours to grow in different parts of body

SINGAPORE – Madam Chua Siew Tin, 49, had bleeding in her kidneys in 1997. Three years later, her lungs collapsed and she nearly died. Both conditions were caused by the same disease – tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC).

But her doctors did not know this at the time – separately, they treated her to stabilise each condition instead of the underlying cause of her problems. As a result, both conditions recurred.

It was only after her first child, born in 2002, started having fits at the age of four months and was diagnosed with this genetic condition that the housewife’s own condition was also diagnosed.

TSC is a rare genetic disease, affecting one in 8,000 people, that causes benign tumours to grow in various parts of the body, such as the brain, spinal cord, nerves, eyes, lungs, heart, kidneys, bones and skin. They are the result of uncontrolled cell growth and division.

The effects of the disease range from being so mild that they hardly affect a person’s life to being life-changing and even fatal. But patients whose condition is mild can pass the genetic defect to their children, who might get it as a severe condition.

About 700 people in Singapore most likely have TSC. About 30 per cent of TSC patients would have inherited it from a parent. For the rest, it is caused by a spontaneous mutation of their DNA.

Around a dozen TSC patients here are under the care of Dr Loh Ne-Ron, a neurologist at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH). The Singaporean had worked in Britain over the past 30 years and headed a TSC clinic in Bath for the last eight years. When he returned to Singapore in 2023, he set up a TSC clinic at KKH in October that year.

“TSC is my sub-speciality. I’ve been training in it for 14 years, but I was only involved in the TSC Centre in Bath for the last eight years. I saw around 300 patients a year, both adults and children,” he said.

“A lot of patients come from far away. Their child has been diagnosed, but parents might want a second opinion or they want to know what’s the latest thing for TSC. So what we do is after we see them, we provide advice to their local physician. When the physicians run into a complication, they call us and ask, ‘What’s your advice on this?’”

Among his TSC patients are two of Madam Chua’s four children, while Madam Chua is under the care of specialists at Singapore General Hospital (SGH). Her other two children do not have the genetic condition.

As a population, TSC patients have a somewhat lower intelligence quotient (IQ) than the general population, although Dr Loh said there are also some TSC patients with high IQ. About half of them have a mild to severe learning disorder, while the rest have normal IQ.

For more than 80 per cent of people with the condition, TSC manifests before the age of two years as epileptic fits, intellectual disability or autism spectrum disorder. It shows up in more than 90 per cent of patients by the age of 18.

For the rest, it could manifest at any time, as it did for Madam Chua in her early 20s, making it more difficult to diagnose.

Further confounding some doctors, genetic testing for TSC may be negative in some cases because not all cells have the mutation. About 20 per cent of TSC patients have this mosaic form of the disease.

Most very young children with TSC have tumours in the brain – some of them can have as many as 100 tiny ones scattered throughout the brain. While the tumours are usually benign, some can result in bad seizures, depending on their location in the brain. Surgery might be an option if there is a large tumour in a critical location.