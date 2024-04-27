Body of S’porean killed in Spain arrives home; family discovers she bought insurance from suspect

SINGAPORE – More than two weeks after she went missing while on a solo trip in Spain, Ms Audrey Fang was finally home, with her family holding a wake in Petir Road on April 27 after her body arrived in Singapore.

Speaking to The Straits Times at the funeral wake, her brother Benjamin Fang and her cousin, who wanted to be known only as Ms See, said the family is still trying to make sense of the tragedy.

Mr Fang, 34, said: “I’m glad that she’s finally back home with us, and we can send her off properly.

“But we still have many unanswered questions on what happened in Spain and why she died the way she did.”

Ms Fang, 39, was found with 30 stab wounds and other injuries near a parking area for lorries in the town of Abanilla on April 10. It is about 150km from the hotel the Singaporean was staying in.

On April 16, Spanish police arrested Singaporean Mitchell Ong, 43, in connection with the case.

Fighting back tears, Mr Fang said his sister was a pillar of strength after their mother died in 2019. The siblings had lived with their parents in the same flat.