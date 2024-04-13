Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 13, 2024

Updated
Apr 13, 2024, 08:37 AM
Published
Apr 13, 2024, 08:28 AM

Singapore, Shenzhen can boost cooperation in digital trade, says DPM Heng

Mr Heng also met Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee on the last day of his six-day trip to China.

Does Singapore have what it takes to look after the elderly?

The demand for suitable care solutions for seniors has become more pressing as the Singapore population ages.

Pope Francis to visit S’pore from Sept 11 to 13

The Pope will also celebrate mass, which is tentatively set to take place on Sept 12.

‘Don’t’: Biden warns Iran against attacking Israel

He said he expected Iran to attack Israel "sooner, rather than later".

Biden, Kishida and Marcos make common cause against China in first trilateral summit

It was the second summit in two days where the critique of China stood out.

Taking up self-study industry qualifications? SkillsFuture subsidies may not apply to your programme

Qualifications for chartered accountants and chartered financial analysts are two such examples.

Ground handling firm Sats delays roll-out of new cargo handling fee after industry pushback

Freight forwarders say costs will be significant and may be passed on to consumers.

Here’s another word for retirement - reinvention

Retirement can mess with your mind, but you can also use it as a springboard to redefine yourself.

Blame game continues as 62-day trial involving Hin Leong founder O.K. Lim wraps up

Lim faces 130 criminal charges involving US$2.7 billion in alleged fraudulent loans disbursed.

Two-day festival in Katong-Joo Chiat to launch neighbourhood heritage initiative

A public call for collaboration project ideas for the area will also be made.

