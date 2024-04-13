Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 13, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore, Shenzhen can boost cooperation in digital trade, says DPM Heng
Mr Heng also met Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee on the last day of his six-day trip to China.
Does Singapore have what it takes to look after the elderly?
The demand for suitable care solutions for seniors has become more pressing as the Singapore population ages.
Pope Francis to visit S’pore from Sept 11 to 13
The Pope will also celebrate mass, which is tentatively set to take place on Sept 12.
‘Don’t’: Biden warns Iran against attacking Israel
Biden, Kishida and Marcos make common cause against China in first trilateral summit
Taking up self-study industry qualifications? SkillsFuture subsidies may not apply to your programme
Qualifications for chartered accountants and chartered financial analysts are two such examples.
Ground handling firm Sats delays roll-out of new cargo handling fee after industry pushback
Here’s another word for retirement - reinvention
Retirement can mess with your mind, but you can also use it as a springboard to redefine yourself.
Blame game continues as 62-day trial involving Hin Leong founder O.K. Lim wraps up
Lim faces 130 criminal charges involving US$2.7 billion in alleged fraudulent loans disbursed.