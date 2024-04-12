Ground handling firm Sats delays roll-out of new cargo handling fee after industry pushback

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport’s largest airfreight ground handler Sats will impose a handling fee on inbound cargo a month later than planned after pushback from freight forwarders.

In response to queries, a Sats spokesman said the import handling fee – which it is levying in Singapore for the first time – was set to take effect on April 15, but will now start a month later on May 15, “subject to further discussion”.

The move comes after talks with the Transport Ministry, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, Changi Airport Group and the Singapore Aircargo Agents Association (SAAA), among others, he added.

The fee structure will remain unchanged: $0.04 for every kilogram of cargo, with a minimum charge of $10 for every shipment. A $10 fee is equivalent to that charged for 250kg of cargo.

Sats processed 2,244,000 tonnes of cargo in financial year 2023, according to its annual report.

Though the fee is common in the airfreight business and is levied in most major airports including Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Hong Kong, Sats and its competitor dnata have until now not levied a fee on air cargo.

In a March 15 notice to freight forwarders seen by The Straits Times, Sats said inflation had driven up overall costs, making it impossible not to charge for manpower, technology and service.

The notice said: “Given the challenges the industry was experiencing immediately post-Covid-19, we have held off implementing this fee until now.”

At four cents a kilogram, the fee is the lowest in the region.

In Vietnam, the same handling fee starts from seven cents, and goes up to 29 cents in Hong Kong, the notice added.

Sats also made a promise not to raise the fee for at least the next two years.

But freight forwarders say costs will be significant and may be passed on to consumers.

National Forwarder managing director A. Rajoo said costs would double and set his firm back a projected $15,000 a month.

He said: “I’m fine with the four cents – my main objection is with the minimum charge. We import parts that can be small, so it’s difficult to hit the $10.”

Freight forwarders, he added, do the bulk of the work picking up the cargo, so that is another sore point.

Mr Rajoo said: “We queue up at the terminal, take cargo back to our warehouse, sort it and go through the Customs formalities. I engage men to do this round the clock.”

All Sats does is “leave the cargo at the bay” and break down the wooden pallets used to transport shipments, he added.