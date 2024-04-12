Heritage festival, $6k funding per community project at upcoming Katong-Joo Chiat heritage node

SINGAPORE – Ms Tan Li Ming, 35, has lived her whole life in the Katong-Joo Chiat neighbourhood, an area commonly associated with Peranakan culture and heritage.

While she was always curious about the history that surrounded her, it was not until the avid traveller was exposed to the many different cultures of the countries she had visited that she developed a strong desire to learn and tell others about the neighbourhood she grew up in.

The Covid-19 pandemic presented an opportunity, and Ms Tan, an associate scientist, created an Instagram account (@katong.joochiat) to showcase the neighbourhood’s businesses and drive customers towards them amid bans on dining-in.

Still, she desired to do more, and responded to an open call by the National Heritage Board (NHB) for volunteers to be involved with the board’s new Heritage Activation Node initiative, which seeks to involve community partners in celebrating the heritage of Singapore’s neighbourhoods through regular programmes.

Come April 20, Ms Tan will be among 122 volunteers who will help run a two-day festival with 29 programmes that will mark the start of the first node, which will be at Katong-Joo Chiat.

Another node will be launched in Clementi later in 2024, while NHB is in the process of identifying the remaining two nodes to be established in 2025.

Each node will showcase a neighbourhood’s heritage through three avenues – spaces, such as heritage markers and pop-up installations; programmes, such as guided trails and workshops; and Heritage Champions, volunteers such as Ms Tan, who will organise and execute community-driven programmes.