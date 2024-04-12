Singapore, Shenzhen can boost cooperation in digital trade, says DPM Heng

BEIJING/HONG KONG – Singapore and Shenzhen should strengthen cooperation on a bilateral project that promotes cross-border digital trade and data flows, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

The Singapore-China (Shenzhen) Smart City Initiative (SCI) marks its fifth anniversary in 2024, and both sides should “take it to the next level”, DPM Heng told Shenzhen mayor Qin Weizhong in a morning meeting in the southern Chinese tech hub on April 12.

DPM Heng, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, is on a six-day official visit to China to explore ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation. After a series of meetings in Beijing since April 7, he arrived in Shenzhen on April 11 and made his last stop in Hong Kong on April 12.

The SCI was launched during Mr Heng’s last visit to China in 2019. It aims to strengthen digital and business linkages between Singapore and Shenzhen, with a focus on boosting digital connectivity, promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as developing talent exchanges.

The project also seeks to create opportunities for companies on both sides to tap markets in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and South-east Asia.

DPM Heng described the SCI as a “very important pathfinder for cross-border digital trade and data flows”, which does so “by piloting projects to experiment with how we can do this well”.

“Innovative government policy will be necessary for us to support companies’ innovation,” he added.

Mr Qin said that while the SCI had the words “smart city” in its name, the bulk of bilateral cooperation under its ambit was focused on trade.

Mr Qin co-chairs a committee that implements the initiative, alongside Singapore’s permanent secretary for communications and information Joseph Leong.

Under the SCI, both sides are working on projects that facilitate paperless cross-border trade, such as through a mutual recognition of electronic bills of lading – legal documents accompanying shipments used in customs clearances.

A “cross-border trade big data platform”, which is to explore the exchange of trade data to improve the efficiency of two-way trade, has also been announced.