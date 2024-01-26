More land to be reclaimed off Pulau Sudong; works will lead to loss of marine habitats: Report

SINGAPORE – Reclamation works are planned to begin to the east of Pulau Sudong from 2024 to upgrade its existing runway for military aircraft – a development that could result in the loss of 2ha of coral reefs, as well as seagrass habitats and swathes of mangrove forests.

To mitigate the environmental impact of the project, the authorities will relocate rare and vulnerable species, and carry out habitat restoration works once the proposed reclamation is completed by 2028, said the Housing Board on Jan 26.

About 31.1 ha of land – or 43 football fields – will be reclaimed on the eastern part of the island, which has been gazetted for military use since the 1970s. This is so that the emergency runway can be upgraded, which will improve flight safety, especially during bad weather, HDB said in response to queries from The Straits Times.

A new sea-wall revetment, or retaining wall, will also be constructed around the periphery of the reclaimed area.

An environmental impact assessment (EIA) report completed by environmental consultant DHI for the authorities quantified the potential habitat losses from the proposed reclamation, and recommended a number of measures to mitigate its impact.

The reclamation works will result in habitat loss – including 2ha of coral reefs, or about 1.8 per cent of Singapore’s overall coral reef cover; about 17.28ha of intertidal habitat; and 71.91ha of soft seabed habitat, where marine worms, crabs and marine snails typically reside, the report noted.

The intertidal zone – which includes rocky shores, seagrass meadows, sandy beaches and mangroves – is home to a wide diversity of marine species, some of which are vulnerable or rare in Singapore.

Also to be lost in the process are some 229 mangrove trees, or 1.46ha of mangrove forest, which are home to mangrove species like the Rhizophora stylosa and the Ceriops tagal, the report said.

The seed dispersal abilities of the surviving mangroves could also be affected, underlining the need for the remaining species to be well-protected, the report noted.

Through surveys that were conducted from 2016 to 2017, and from December 2022 to January 2023, 83 different species of marine fauna were recorded across the affected intertidal areas, a number of which have been listed as vulnerable, according to the report.

These include the blue-spotted fantail ray, the white spotted bamboo shark, and the tomato anemonefish. Rare hard coral species were also recorded, like the open brain coral (Trachyphyllia geoffroyi), the mole mushroom coral (Polphyllia talpina) and the ten ray star coral (Madracis kirbyi).

While the loss of seagrass habitats and small marine creatures could have an indirect impact on animals like dolphins and dugongs, there were no sightings of these marine animals when the surveys were conducted.

HDB said a range of mitigation measures will be implemented to minimise the impact on the ecology and biodiversity in the area.

To mitigate the environmental impact of the reclamation works, rare and uncommon coral species are to recommended to be transplanted to surrounding islands such as Pulau Hantu, Pulau Semakau and Sisters’ Islands, said the report.

Threatened fauna residing in the intertidal zone can be relocated to the northern lagoon of Pulau Sudong, which is unaffected by the reclamation works, or to surrounding islands.

To save the mangroves, the report recommended that the remaining mangrove propagules, or seeds, be collected and transplanted to suitable nature areas like the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve or Pulau Ubin.