100,000 corals to be planted in Singapore waters, Big Sister’s Island to reopen in 2024

SINGAPORE – In the nation’s most ambitious reef restoration to date, 100,000 corals will be progressively planted and grown in Singapore’s waters from 2024 to beef up the biodiversity of the waters and also protect coastlines from waves and storms.

Over at least 10 years, baby corals, or coral fragments, will be reared in nurseries until they are large enough to be transplanted onto degraded reefs or new areas that can hold coral habitats.

About 60 per cent of Singapore’s reef area has been lost to land reclamation. The remaining healthy reefs are mostly found in the southern islands, such as Pulau Satumu – where Raffles Lighthouse is located – Pulau Semakau, Pulau Hantu and the Sisters’ Islands.

One of the Sisters’ Islands will also reopen for public visits in 2024. Island-hoppers can look forward to a more visitor-friendly Big Sister’s Island, which will have new features such as a forest trail that winds through the island, and a lagoon tidal pool that people can snorkel in. The island, which is part of the 40ha Sisters’ Islands Marine Park, was closed from 2021 for enhancement works.

The 100,000 corals project, spearheaded by the National Parks Board (NParks), and updates on Big Sister’s Island were announced by National Development Minister Desmond Lee on Monday at the opening of the fifth Asia-Pacific Coral Reef Symposium at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

The 100,000 corals initiative will scale up the country’s existing coral restoration efforts, such as the Plant-A-Coral, Seed-A-Reef programme, which began in 2016. The programme helped to expand the reefs of Sisters’ Islands Marine Park with more than 700 corals planted and 16 artificial reef structures installed underwater, said Mr Lee.

The Republic’s waters are home to around 250 species of hard corals of various colours and shapes – about one-third of over 800 species of the world’s hard corals.

“By introducing 100,000 corals, we hope that as they grow, they’ll increase in size and contribute to the overall increase in the spatial coral cover within the reefs in Singapore,” said Dr Karenne Tun, director of NParks’ National Biodiversity Centre.

Mr Lee added that the first few years will focus on growing capacity for coral cultivation, such as by expanding existing coral nurseries and exploring new methods to promote coral growth.

“This will provide us a strong foundation in subsequent years, when we significantly ramp up our efforts to transplant mature cultivated corals onto degraded reefs, and plant them in other areas,” he added.

While 100,000 coral babies will be planted, mature corals are tricky to count because the colonial creatures tend to grow and merge. Each species has different growth rates and they out-compete one another. As a rough gauge, four to eight coral fragments can be planted on an area of 1 sq m, giving the creatures enough space to grow.

Coral reefs here serve as a habitat for more than 100 species of reef fish, about 200 species of sea sponges, as well as rare and endangered seahorses and clams, among other marine life.

NParks is working alongside academic partners such as the St John’s Island National Marine Laboratory on this project, with the support of the Friends of Marine Park group.