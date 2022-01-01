A view of the past: Former Pulau Sudong islanders face their old home from West Coast Park

SINGAPORE - Two brothers built a makeshift shelter at the beach in West Coast Park using bamboo poles, tarmac mats and pieces of cardboard.

They wanted to let their relatives sit and chat facing their former home, Pulau Sudong, while they were out fishing.

But shipping containers and luxury yachts obstruct their view of the island.

Yet according to Mr Ahmad Sah Mohamad, 69, and his brother, Mr Hamzah Mohamad, 66, this unkempt enclave in West Coast Park is precious as it holds the last semblance of their former lives on Pulau Sudong.

"This is the last place we have left," said Mr Hamzah, a retired deliveryman as he looked around the fenced-up enclave, still soaked with seawater after a fishing trip.

In the late 1970s, the inhabitants of Pulau Sudong were made to move to the mainland as the island was earmarked for redevelopment. Several other islands in the vicinity, such as Pulau Semakau and Pulau Seking, endured a similar fate.

Pulau Sudong has since become a military live-firing zone, while Pulau Semakau and Pulau Seking were connected to form the Semakau Landfill.

Today, under shelters built at West Coast Park by others who followed the two brothers' example, the former inhabitants of these islands spend their weekends chatting, fishing or weaving bubu fishing traps. They sit facing their boats which are parked along the 70m or so of shoreline that has not been replaced by seawall.

"We were very sad to have to leave (Pulau Sudong) because we spent our formative years there," said Mr Hamzah.

His brother added: "There's a saying in Malay, 'tempat jatuh lagi dikenang, ini pula tempat bermain'."

It loosely translates to the place where one falls down and grows up in is hard to forget because it is where one was nurtured.

Mr Ahmad Sah said things on mainland Singapore are a lot more convenient. It is a lot easier to get around and there is freshwater from the tap, but he misses how peaceful things were on the island.