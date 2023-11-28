Ensure Long Island project doesn’t harm marine life at East Coast, Southern Islands: Experts

SINGAPORE - Measures to protect sensitive marine habitats in East Coast need to happen from day one, say experts, so as to minimise the impact of the future Long Island project on sea life, which has made a comeback from a previous reclamation.

The Long Island construction not only risks disturbing turtles, corals and seagrasses at East Coast Park, but may also affect the rich marine life of the Southern Islands, which are less than 10km away from the mainland, they noted.

From early 2024, government agencies will embark on extensive environmental and engineering studies for the future Long Island development off East Coast – which is planned to comprise three masses of reclaimed land covering around 800ha, with a reservoir in between.

This mega-project will take several decades to plan, design and build, and will be the East Coast area’s defence against sea-level rise and inland flooding, while meeting future land use needs and water supply.

The westernmost tract of land will extend from Marina East, while the easternmost tract will extend from Tanah Merah.