Reclaimed from the sea: How East Coast and Marine Parade came to be

Reclaimed land at Marine Parade, photographed in September 1974, where HDB blocks had begun to spring up. PHOTO: ST FILE
Shabana Begum
Updated
30 min ago
Published
41 min ago

SINGAPORE - Marine Parade and the East Coast area sprang up from the sea as a result of a major land reclamation project between the 1960s and 1980s.

Marine Parade was the first housing estate to be built entirely on reclaimed land, and 2024 marks the 50th anniversary of the first residents moving into the estate.

In the coming decades, another reclamation project – Long Island – is planned for the south-eastern coast. When completed, the stretch of reclaimed land will protect Singapore against rising sea levels. It will have a reservoir to serve the country’s rising water demands and space for new homes and amenities to address land needs.

The Straits Times looks back at the 20-year East Coast Reclamation Scheme which was completed in 1985 and added 1,525ha of land and 18km of new coastline.

1963: Testing the waters

About 19ha of land – the size of about 25 football fields – is reclaimed along the Bedok coast in a pilot project.

The 19ha pilot reclamation site. PHOTO: HDB ANNUAL REPORT 1964

1966 to 1971: Work begins

In Phase 1, 405ha of land stretching from Bedok to the Singapore Swimming Club in Tanjong Rhu is reclaimed.

A bulldozer and a huge spreader (background) in Bedok in 1966. An acre of land was reclaimed from the sea each day. PHOTO: ST FILE

Excavating local soil

Hills in places including Bedok and Siglap are cut and levelled and the earth used for the project. About 20,000 cu m of earth is transferred each day to the sea via a conveyor belt. Sand is also sourced from abroad.

Aerial View of Siglap Plain where earth was taken for the coastal reclamation. PHOTO: HDB ANNUAL REPORT 1966
A bucket wheel excavator hacking at one of the hills to bring earth to the sea. PHOTO: ST FILE
Earth being transferred on a long conveyor belt. PHOTO: ST FILE

1970 and 1971: Extending the reclaimed stretch

In Phase 2, reclamation is extended to the tip of Tanjong Rhu.

A map from an HDB annual report showing the phases of the East Coast Reclamation Project and the sites earth was excavated from. PHOTO: HDB

1972: First phase of East Coast Park development

In 1972, the arid reclaimed shoreline slowly comes to life with plants and trees.

Then-Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew arriving with officials at the East Coast Park to plant a raintree sapling in 1972. PHOTO: ST FILE
More On This Topic
Long Island to be reclaimed off East Coast could add 800ha of land and Singapore’s 18th reservoir
Climate change: How Singapore is saving its shores from rising sea levels

1972 to 1976: First HDB flats in Marine Parade

The first blocks of flats are built in Marine Parade in 1972 on land reclaimed in Phases 1 and 2. Phases 3 to 7 are carried out between 1971 and 1985. The 20-year reclamation project costs around $613 million.

The first blocks of flats being built in Marine Parade in 1972. PHOTO: HDB ANNUAL REPORT 1972

The first public housing precinct comprising Blocks 1 to 8 in Marine Terrace is completed in 1974.

By 1976, Marine Parade Estate, comprising 7,800 public housing units, has been built.

Children selling nasi lemak in Marine Parade in the 1970s. PHOTO: LIM KWONG LING

1981: Completion of the East Coast Parkway

The ECP between Marina Centre in Tanjong Rhu and Shenton Way in September 1981. PHOTO: ST FILE

The last section of the East Coast Parkway (ECP) between Marina Centre in Tanjong Rhu and Shenton Way opens to traffic in September 1981.

An aerial shot of the East Coast area with recreational, residential, and commercial facilities. PHOTO: HDB ANNUAL REPORT 1975/76

1991: Long Island first mooted

Long Island is first envisioned as a reclaimed island for beach-front housing and leisure in the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA’s) 1991 Concept Plan.

At the 2019 National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shares the idea of creating a Long Island that integrates coastal protection with land reclamation.

In 2021, the authorities start coastal protection studies on the City-East Coast area. In 2022, the URA studies the Long Island concept as part of the Long-Term Plan Review, and public feedback is sought.

The beach and coastline at East Coast Park on Nov 28, 2023. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

From early 2024, the authorities and agencies will embark on extensive environmental and engineering studies to eventually guide Long Island’s development.

More On This Topic
From new homes to a new 'island': 7 things about S'pore's long-term plan for next 50 years
How do you price the pain from the North-South Corridor project?

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top