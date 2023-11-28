Reclaimed from the sea: How East Coast and Marine Parade came to be

SINGAPORE - Marine Parade and the East Coast area sprang up from the sea as a result of a major land reclamation project between the 1960s and 1980s.

Marine Parade was the first housing estate to be built entirely on reclaimed land, and 2024 marks the 50th anniversary of the first residents moving into the estate.

In the coming decades, another reclamation project – Long Island – is planned for the south-eastern coast. When completed, the stretch of reclaimed land will protect Singapore against rising sea levels. It will have a reservoir to serve the country’s rising water demands and space for new homes and amenities to address land needs.

The Straits Times looks back at the 20-year East Coast Reclamation Scheme which was completed in 1985 and added 1,525ha of land and 18km of new coastline.

1963: Testing the waters

About 19ha of land – the size of about 25 football fields – is reclaimed along the Bedok coast in a pilot project.