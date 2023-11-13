Can Semakau Landfill’s lifespan be extended with full capacity looming?

SINGAPORE – It looked like a mini forest, a grove of coastal trees growing amid grassland. A heron tiptoed around the bushes.

It is hard to believe that underneath the thick vegetation, incinerated trash from Singapore has been buried since the 1990s, that it is, in fact, part of the substrate on which the trees and bushes grow.

This is Semakau Landfill, seemingly less noxious dumpster than green oasis. Constructed from 1995, it is the world’s first offshore landfill, created by joining two islands – Pulau Semakau and Pulau Sakeng – and closing the sea space between them, where incinerated ash and other waste are dumped.

The plot, or landfill cell, is one of 11 that comprised the first phase of Semakau Landfill, spanning 178ha. Beginning operations in 1999, nearly all its cells have been filled up and topped with soil. Over time, grass and trees took root naturally to form a green landscape.

The second phase of the landfill – comprising 157ha of enclosed sea space – started operations in 2015, and about 10 per cent of this lagoon has been filled. This means that less than half of Singapore’s only landfill remains to be filled, and with current waste disposal habits, Semakau, which can hold up to 28 million cubic m of waste, will be full in 12 years.

Different scenarios and initiatives are being tried out and considered, to extend the lifespan of the landfill.

The obvious strategy is to recycle more, but Singapore’s recycling record is patchy. In 2022, 57 per cent of the country’s overall waste escaped the landfill, but this was no thanks to domestic recycling, which fell to 12 per cent – the lowest rate in more than a decade.

Campaigns and waste management laws that mandate recycling have intensified in recent years, but it remains to be seen what part recycling will play in the target of reducing the amount sent daily to the landfill by 30 per cent by 2030.