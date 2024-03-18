Mature but still productive: Will you hire me?

SINGAPORE – Mr Muhamad Nor Ali considers himself “a lucky man”.
In 2021, he started work as a cleaner, but left after three years due to the “difficult working environment” and differences with colleagues.
A week later, the 70-year-old chanced upon a job posting with integrated facilities management firm UEMS Solutions, and secured a job as a healthcare porter with the National University Hospital in January 2024.
He is given his preferred flexible working hours – from 7am to 3pm. The company also provides training on handling patients.
“It’s a senior-friendly environment with many seniors, so I don’t feel out of place,” he said. “I want to work for as long as I can because it keeps my mind and body active, and gives me a sense of purpose.”
In 2021, before he became a cleaner, he had left his job of 40 years as a delivery driver due to his deteriorating eyesight.
Unlike Mr Muhamad Nor Ali, many older workers find it difficult to get work, with recruitment and social service agencies saying employers need to change their mindset as Singapore raises its retirement age in the years to come.
The Government announced in March 2024 that workers who want to work longer will have longer statutory protections with the raising of Singapore’s retirement age from 63 to 64 on July 1, 2026. This is part of a move to progressively increase the retirement age in Singapore to 65 by 2030.
The re-employment age will likewise go up, from 68 to 69. Companies must offer eligible staff re-employment until that age, though on adjusted terms if necessary, or offer employment assistance in its place.
Singapore, which will have one in four citizens aged 65 and above by 2030, has the third-highest employment rate for workers aged 65 to 69 among countries in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.
But between 2018 and 2022, age bias made up about 24 per cent of the 315 discrimination complaints filed with the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices and Manpower Ministry.
NTUC deputy secretary-general Heng Chee How told The Straits Times that worries commonly cited by employers about an ageing workforce are higher business costs, skills gaps, medical costs and perceived reluctance of older workers to upskill.
“Understandably, employers are unlikely to cite ageism, lack of willingness to give older workers an equitable chance for training to upskill and lack of know-how on leveraging flexible work arrangements to meet staffing needs as hiring obstacles,” he said.
Older workers are among the more vulnerable when it comes to retrenchment and rehiring risks, with Mr Heng adding that employers would want to keep the most valuable and cost-effective employees to keep their companies competitive.
“Therefore, what is most important to every worker, regardless of age, is to have a fair chance and choice to sustain and enhance his or her value at work.”
NTUC and its unions help ensure that older workers are treated fairly at the workplace, and partner employers to upskill them, Mr Heng said.
Where displacements occur, the unions and NTUC’s e2i (Employment and Employability Institute) help workers seek new jobs, including facilitating top-up or conversion training where necessary, he added.
Mr Teo Swee Meng, 53, was one of those who found it difficult to get rehired after leaving his job of 24 years as a creative designer at SPH Media. He said he had sent out many job applications.
“I did not hear from any of them,” he said. “Many of my peers have to rely on gig jobs or retire early as they simply cannot find another job after leaving their former role.”
Unable to find another suitable corporate job, the former national taekwondo athlete joined Zen Academy, his friend’s martial arts and fitness club in Sims Drive, as a taekwondo and muay thai coach a few months ago.
“At least I can fall back on my old skills,” he said. “How do I compete with younger and cheaper designers? Having more experience does not really matter – this can be accumulated over time.”
Ms Lim Huishan, general manager of recruitment platform FastJobs Singapore, said older workers can find it hard to be given the right opportunities when looking for jobs.
“Stereotypes mean that they tend to be considered less physically fit, harder to train, or less willing to change and adapt to new roles, regardless of reality,” she said. “Even when they are hired, it can be difficult to retain mature workers if the culture is not welcoming of diversity.”
Her company, which organises an annual awards ceremony for employers which use its recruitment platform, added a new category in 2024 to recognise Singapore’s most senior-friendly employers.
On March 15, Mr Muhamad Nor Ali’s employer, UEMS Solutions, won an award in this category. The company has 1,550 workers aged above 50. They make up 56 per cent of its total workforce, with the oldest at 89 years old.
UEMS human resources manager Julius Fam said its hiring practices centre on skill sets rather than age. Besides providing comprehensive training and development opportunities, the company tries to accommodate their needs.
“Additionally, we have implemented mentorship programmes that pair mature workers with seasoned colleagues, fostering knowledge transfer and creating a collaborative work environment where diverse generations can mutually benefit from each other’s experiences and perspectives,” she said.
Henderson Security Services, another winner in the category, said it prioritises experience and fitness for the job over age, and gives equal opportunities for employment and advancement. Flexible employment opportunities and training are also provided.
Managing director Daniel Marc Chow said it has 493 workers over 50 years old – about 50 per cent of its workforce. The company tries to implement technological solutions – such as its visitor management system that automates visitor check-ins – to minimise physical work.
FastJobs has also been working with partners such as social service agency Centre for Seniors (CFS) to highlight senior-friendly roles.
CFS introduced its job portal Silverjobs.sg – which is powered by FastJobs – in 2019, and secured 103 successful job placements in 2023 for those aged above 50.
Ms Patricia Auyeong, CFS’ head of learn and place, said CFS has also received feedback from job seekers that they face ageism when looking for work on their own. “We will continue to offer training to enhance seniors’ employability skills, as well as encourage them to reskill and try out new jobs in sectors facing manpower crunch,” she said. “However, most importantly, employers must do their part to redesign jobs to attract silver talent.”
Some companies have gone a step further for mature workers.
Prudential Singapore, for example, adopts a “no retirement age” policy. It also raised the Central Provident Fund contribution rate for employees above the age of 55, so that they can enjoy the same total CPF contribution rate as their younger colleagues.
Ms Angela Mah, 60, is one of nearly 130 employees above the age of 50 in the company, which has 1,200 workers.
She was hired as a medical concierge at 55 – a “pleasant surprise” as she said she had faced ageism while looking for jobs after she was retrenched while in her 40s.
Prudential chief human resources officer Neetha Nair said mature employees are viewed as an asset.
“They are mentors and role models, sharing their wealth of knowledge, skills and wisdom with younger colleagues to help them connect, grow and succeed,” she said.
“Continued employment supports these mature workers to stay mentally sharp, physically active, and socially connected to their colleagues; ultimately, supporting healthy ageing.”