NTUC’s e2i to take over career centres, Jobs and Skills Centres from Workforce Singapore

SINGAPORE – NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) will take over two career centres and 10 Jobs and Skills Centres from Workforce Singapore (WSG), from April 1.

With the move, e2i will manage four career centres and 22 Jobs and Skills Centres, with WSG only continuing to operate its flagship Careers Connect centre located at the Lifelong Learning Institute in Paya Lebar, and its roving truck-based Careers Connect On-The-Go.

The move is set to expand e2i’s footprint in its efforts to support local workers and job seekers, such as through career-matching services, while freeing up WSG for a strategic shift in its role within Singapore’s jobs ecosystem.

Mr Desmond Tan, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office and National Trades Union Congress deputy secretary-general, announced the move to transfer centres run by WSG to the labour movement in Parliament during the Budget debate on Feb 27, but said then that more details were to come.

The two bodies said in a joint statement on March 11: “The handover of the career centre operations to NTUC’s e2i is a step forward as WSG shifts its role as the sector lead to strengthen the career facilitation ecosystem by working with partners, labour market intermediaries and employers.”

With this shift, WSG will “move upstream” to strengthen the career health of Singapore’s local workforce.

The statutory board will do so by driving new initiatives that helps those in the workforce keep abreast of the evolving job landscape, and take proactive steps towards setting longer‐term career goals, the partners said.

“This will enable individuals to pursue upskilling purposefully and ensure that skills acquired are relevant to current and future jobs.”

One such initiative is the Polaris programme, a pilot WSG launched in November 2023 to support individuals in charting their longer‐term career development while still in employment, including helping them explore new opportunities in emerging sectors.

“New digital services, such as the CareersFinder on WSG’s MyCareersFuture portal, were also introduced in July 2023 to provide individuals with personalised jobs and upskilling recommendations so that they can make better-informed decisions in their career journey.”

The partners also said e2i’s management of more career touchpoints will let it boost its ground outreach and facilitation efforts by bringing personalised career coaching, skills upgrading advisory and job-matching services closer to communities across Singapore.

They added that e2i and WSG will work together to ensure a smooth transition for Singaporeans who need employment assistance.

WSG’s clients who are currently receiving career coaching services from the career centres at Our Tampines Hub and Woodlands Civic Centre will continue to be served by their existing coaches.

Individuals can also continue to seek career advice through WSG’s mobile network of Careers Connect On‐The‐Go, which is deployed islandwide on a rotational basis to bring career matching services closer to individuals in the heartland, they said.