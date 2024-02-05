New study by NTUC and Tsao Foundation finds gap in training for mature workers

SINGAPORE - Employers think that training plans are the best way to ensure mature workers stay employable and help them extend their career runway, according to a recent study.

However, this is not the top practice adopted by companies, according to the research study commissioned by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and Tsao Foundation titled “Population Ageing and Slowing Workforce Growth”.

The survey from July to August 2023 polled 601 C-suite level executives, hiring managers, and human resource managers across 16 industries.

A quarter of employers identified training as the most effective human resource strategy, followed by flexible work arrangements (17 per cent) and health and wellness support (14 per cent).

However, most respondents - 48 per cent - chose flexible workplace arrangements, when asked about the measures currently practised in their organisations to keep mature workers employed.

This was followed by health and wellness support (42 per cent), promoting internal job mobility (41 per cent), continuous career development (39 per cent) and inter-generation mentoring programmes (29 per cent). Training was ranked sixth, picked by only 28 per cent of respondents.

Key findings from the study were shared on Feb 5 at a symposium on equipping and retaining mature workers. About 120 attendees including union leaders, academics and employers were at the event held at NTUC Centre at One Marina Boulevard.

The study highlighted the need to bridge the gap between recognising the importance of training and its practical application, to ensure that mature workers stay employed.

It also found that despite upskilling efforts, many older workers still face difficulties in finding employment as the knowledge that they have acquired through training was too basic.

According to the Manpower Ministry (MOM), 27 per cent of today’s resident labour force are workers aged 55 years old and above. It was estimated that for every worker exiting the workforce, there will only be 0.7 local workers entering in 2030.

In a statement, NTUC and Tsao Foundation said: “With the ageing workforce, possibly shrinking resident labour pool and lower training participation of mature workers, companies may struggle to stay competitive and sustainable.”

More can be done to educate employers and the public about the value and capabilities of mature employees, they said, along with having sufficient and comprehensive content in training programmes to meet companies’ needs and expectations.

This includes reviewing existing training curricula, ensuring that training providers and employers have an agreement on the level of expertise required for certain roles, and conducting regular reviews to stay updated on changing expectations and demands.