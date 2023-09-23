Most Singaporeans aged 50 and above support raising re-employment and retirement age: Survey

SINGAPORE - The majority of Singaporeans aged 50 and above support raising the re-employment and retirement ages, according to a survey on workplace support.

Among those surveyed, about nine in 10 (87.9 per cent) Singaporeans and permanent residents aged 50 and above supported a retirement age of 63 years and higher, and eight in 10 supported an official re-employment age of 68 and above.

Conducted by the PAP Seniors Group (PAPSG) and National Trades Union Congress U Women and Family (NTUC U WAF), the online survey sought to garner views on retirement, re-employment and flexible work arrangements.

It gathered the views of 1,471 working individuals aged 50 and over from Aug 7 to 21. The findings were released on Saturday in commemoration of the International Day of Older Persons.

Among the top employment challenges and barriers respondents cited were negative employer attitudes and age discrimination, inflexible working arrangements, long working hours, and limited availability of suitable job opportunities.

In his keynote speech to commemorate the day at Amara Hotel on Saturday afternoon, PAPSG chairman Tan See Leng said: “In the decade ahead, I would like to charge PAPSG with a new mission, even as we continue to champion elderly causes...

“I want to humbly suggest to all of you to help us build a culture of the 3Rs: a Respect, Regard and Recognition mindset towards our older generation.”

In terms of respect, Dr Tan hopes that both senior and younger PAP members can work together to volunteer in the active championing of elderly causes, with a platform and ecosystem for the young, middle aged and the elderly to share ideas and new thought processes and to push boundaries.

He also hopes that all workers, including senior workers, can have the assurance of being treated fairly at work, without discrimination based on their age.

Dr Tan, who is also Manpower Minister, said that the upcoming workplace fairness legislation will further strengthen protection against workplace discrimination, including age discrimination.

With an ageing workforce, there will be a stronger imperative to ensure that workplaces are fair and open to workers, regardless of age, he said.

“We will put in place the necessary support measures to also nudge, encourage and facilitate our employers on this path.”

To recognise that older Singaporeans can still contribute to the workforce, Dr Tan said that the Government will progressively raise the retirement and re-employment ages to 65 and 70, respectively, by 2030.

“And I hope that when I push that, you will all resoundingly support us,” he said to the 200 attendees comprising PAP activists, retired MPs, as well as employers and employees.

He noted that the first increase in the retirement and re-employment ages to 63 and 68 took effect from July 1, 2022, without much fanfare.