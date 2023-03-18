‘After retiring, I felt bored’: Why some seniors prefer flexi-work and gig jobs

SINGAPORE - Learning never stops, and teaching never ends.

This is the mantra of 63-year-old Thirumaran Thangaraju, a Tamil language teacher who has been with Woodlands Secondary School since it was started in 1982.

He retired in December 2022, but opted for re-employment to continue imparting the love of the language to his students.

“Working with students has always energised me, and I value the interactions that I have with my students and colleagues,” he said.

On average, close to 70 per cent of eligible retiring teachers chose to be re-employed every year from 2020 to 2022, the Ministry of Education (MOE) told The Straits Times.

All MOE officers who reach 63 years old – the age at which employers today must offer re-employment to eligible employees – are offered the option of re-employment, if they meet the criteria of good performance and conduct, and are medically fit to continue working.

Retiring MOE teachers can also consider adjunct roles under MOE’s contract-adjunct or flexi-adjunct schemes. Between 2020 and 2022, about one in five retiring teachers opted for adjunct positions instead of re-employment.

One of them is Madam Mahala Devi, 63, who retired as head of Mathematics department with Anglo-Chinese Junior College in June 2020. She works shorter hours at the school now, and her duties include reviewing and curating the department’s teaching resources.

“I wanted a lighter workload to pursue interests like reading and exercising,” she said.

More retirees are working, and not just in the education sector.

Some 47.5 per cent of seniors aged 65 to 69 were employed in 2022, an increase of about three percentage points from 2019. For those aged 55 to 64, the employment rate jumped to 70.6 per cent in 2022 from 67.6 per cent in 2019.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said in a parliamentary reply in February that around 207,000 residents aged 65 and over were employed in 2022, equivalent to an employment rate of 31 per cent. About a third of them were working part-time.

The top five industries employing the most resident workers aged 65 and over in 2022 were wholesale and retail trade, administrative and support services, transportation and storage, accommodation and food services, and manufacturing.

The numbers can be expected to increase, as Singapore’s retirement and re-employment ages are progressively raised to 65 and 70 respectively by 2030.